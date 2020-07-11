More than $7 million in federal money is coming to Lawrence County in the form of COVID-19 relief.
The announcement was made Friday afternoon by Lawrence County Commissioners Chairman Morgan Boyd. The funding, through the federal government's CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act, was based on the 2010 census. Each municipality was awarded at least $5,000.
The CARES Act was signed into law by President Donald Trump on March 27 and provides more than $2 trillion in economic relief packages.
The money was deposited to the county about a month ago, Commissioner Chairman Morgan Boyd said in a Facebook video update on Friday.
The allocations are as follows:
