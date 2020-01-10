One of the first items of business the commissioners accomplished at their reorganizational meeting Monday was to reappoint the Lawrence County Assessment Board of Appeals.
During Tuesday's meeting, the commissioners named Charles “Tom” Dean of Wilmington Township to serve as chairman of the board. He has served on the board for 18 years and has been its chairman for 14 years. A lifelong county resident, Dean has been a real estate professional for more than 20 years in Lawrence County and is a member of the Lawrence County Board of Realtors.
Both Dean and reappointed member Joseph Carofino have served on the board since its inception 18 years ago. Carofino of Wayne Township was born and raised in Ellwood City and has been working in real estate for more than a quarter century. He has twice served as president of the served county board of realtors, and he sits on several legislative committees for the Pennsylvania Association of Realtors (PAR).
The third member, Cheryl Watters-Kelliher of New Castle, has been on the board for 14 years. She has been a real estate agent for more than 40 years and is a past member of the county board of realtors.
They each will serve for two-year terms that expire at the end of 2022.
"We are blessed to have these three individuals," Commissioner Dan Vogler commented.
The commissioners have the option of serving on the board themselves or appointing three citizens to serve.
"We've preferred to have individuals on it who are more knowledgeable of real estate, to serve in that capacity," Vogler said.
The board's role is to determine the market value of the property as of the date an assessment appeal is filed. The board applies the established predetermined ratio to that value and/or the common level ratio last published by the State Tax Equalization Board.
The board's additional functions are to determine whether a property qualifies for a tax exemption, make changes to the tax rolls and make decisions on the County’s tax abatement program.
State Act 155 of 2018 requires all board of appeals members to be trained in order to hear assessment appeals. Board members have six months from the time of their appointments to be trained. The board is appointed to two or four-year terms.
J.R. Hardester, director of the county assessment office, said the board was formed when a countywide property reassessment was completed around 2006.
The procedure for property owners to file appeals is spelled out under the assessor's office heading of the Lawrence County Government web page at www.co.lawrence.pa.us.
