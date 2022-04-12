Following a threat of potential legal action by the American Civil Liberties Union, Spanish-speaking Lawrence County voters will see the back of their May 17 Primary Election ballots printed in Spanish.
Lawrence County elections director Tim Germani, who took over the directorship duties last September upon the death of Ed Allison, said the county commissioners in October 2020 received a letter from the ACLU advising of a mandate to provide ballots in Spanish to Spanish-speaking voters.
Lawrence County has a growing concentration of Spanish-speaking citizens who moved into Lawrence County from Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria wreaked destruction there in 2017.
An ALCU legal director wrote a more forceful follow-up letter Sept. 23, reinforcing the county was violating the federal Voting Rights Act if it failed to provide language assistance to Spanish-speaking voters.
The letter said the ACLU “has continued receiving complaints from New Castle,” that Spanish-speaking voters face difficulty in taking their own interpreters into the polling sites, and the county has not provided any bilingual election materials or language assistance.
The law states persons cannot be denied the right to vote in any federal, state or local elections because of their inability to read, write, understand or interpret any matter in the English language. How those voters get to know their candidates is a matter for Maria Delgado, commissioner for the Latino office of the Governor’s Advisory Board, and for the candidates, themselves, to reach that voting population.
“What we normally do is outreach, knocking on doors, letting them know who is running,” Delgado said. Since February, she has been meeting with the commissioners about getting postcards written in Spanish out to the Spanish-speaking population locally to let them know who’s running, she said.
It’s the candidate’s responsibility, as well, to send out information in both languages about themselves to the voters.
“A lot of people don’t know who they’re voting for,” Delgado said. “We do educational sessions and we have a candidate’s night. We have interpreters, and I’m an interpreter myself.”
The ACLU said in its letter more than 160 displaced families from Puerto Rico relocated to New Castle, including 30 new families last year. Many of those people are registered to vote.
The largest concentration of Spanish-speaking people is in the Croton area, namely Oak Leaf Gardens, where there are 40 registered voters in that precinct, Germani said. That precinct, New Castle 1-1, will have the Spanish ballots, as well as the precincts at Highland United Presbyterian Church, a precinct on the city’s West Side and one at St. Mary’s social hall.
“We were disturbed to learn that the county has taken no steps to comply, … given our express request in last year’s Oct. 26 letter,” the letter said. It also offers suggested remedies to the matter.
On the contrary, the county has been working to update its election process to include the Spanish-speaking voter population, according to local officials.
A return letter to the ACLU on Oct. 21 from county Solicitor Jason Medure — before last year’s November general election — states the county “continually strives to ensure no county resident is disenfranchised.”
Medure wrote that Lawrence County took these steps to aid in language assistance for November’s election:
•Coordinated with a language affairs commissioner to hire bilingual individuals as poll workers. Six were placed at the first ward, first district; third ward, second district; second ward, second district; and sixth ward, first district polling sites.
According to Germani, those are the wards with the larger populations of Spanish-speaking registered voters.
The interpreters also were available to respond to any other assistance issues at other polling places, Medure’s letter said.
The county also has provided:
•Training and instructions for the poll workers
•A Declaration of the Need for Assistance to Vote forms in Spanish, available at the polling place
•Election information and sample ballots in Spanish to be placed on the county elections website
•Readiness of the county board of elections to investigate any allegations, if received, of poll worker hostility toward Spanish-speaking voters
•Bilingual ballots where necessary, in accordance with state and federal law.
Germani told the board of elections at its recent meeting Spanish ballots are being printed on the backsides of the regular ballots in the four precincts with the heaviest Spanish-speaking voter populations, adding, “This is the first time the county has ever done this.”
Germani said this was not done in November, because after Allison died, he was new to the job and when the ballots were printed, “it was a little too late for a Spanish ballot.”
Instead, to accommodate the Spanish-speaking voters, the county hired two interpreters for each of the polling sites.
For the upcoming May 17 primary, in addition to ballots printed in Spanish, there will be election signs at the four designated polls in Spanish, Germani said, emphasizing, “We want to make sure everybody gets to vote.”
Germani said there are fewer than 225 registered Spanish-speaking voters countywide. That number includes only people who indicated as such on their voter registration forms.
He said the Spanish ballots and directions also will be on the Americans With Disabilities voting machines which will talk in Spanish.
The county has had no requests for mail-in or absentee ballots printed in Spanish, but they will be available, he added.
He added Spanish-speaking ballots will be available in the county elections office in the event someone needs a provisional ballot.
Additionally, sample ballots will be available to read at the four designated polling places. Germani said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.