Lawrence County tenants who became unemployed on Oct. 1 because of COVID-19 will be able to apply for financial help for their rent.
The county commissioners said Tuesday they are making $500 in emergency rent assistance available to help tenants get through the next few weeks. The distribution program is being administered jointly with the Lawrence County Community Action Partnership, and is a county-funded extension of the former CARES Rent Relief program provided through the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency.
To qualify for the funds, renters:
•Must be past due on rent.
•Must have become unemployed Oct. 1 or later as a result of COVID-19.
•Must have a household income at or below the area median income for Lawrence County. That figure is adjusted according to the number of people in the family.
Renters may qualify for up to six total months of rent relief, including any relief provided under the PHFA program. The payment is a one-month extension of the PHFA program.
An eligible applicant will receive a one-time rent payment, made on his or her behalf to his or her landlord.
The application program begins Dec. 21 and runs through Jan. 11. Applications are available from www.lccap.org. Potential applicants should contact Lawrence County Community Action Partnership at (724) 658-7258 for more information.
The commissioners have authorized up to $90,000 in rent relief funding. The payments will be processed on a first-come, first served basis while the funding is available.
