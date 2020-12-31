Lawrence County vehicles owners will begin paying a $5 fee this year on each of their state-registered vehicles as the result of an ordinance the county commissioners approved in a 2-1 vote Tuesday.
The commissioners introduced the measure at their Dec. 22 meeting to levy the fee on each nonexempt vehicle registered to an address in the county. The funds will be used for road and bridge projects in the county and to assist municipalities with their transportation projects.
In hand with that, the commissioners in a 3-0 vote formed a grant program to assist municipalities with road and bridge improvement projects, making $600,000 available from its liquid fuels and other transportation related money already in its coffers.
Commissioner Dan Vogler objected to the $5 registration fee ordinance last week, and he cast the no vote against it Tuesday.
He commented at last week's meeting that he does not agree with the fee, believing that Pennsylvania already receives tax money from one of the highest gasoline taxes in the United States. The county and its municipalities receive state liquid fuels funds dollars that are used for bridge work, he said. He said he doesn't see the fee as necessary, noting that the county has no deficit in its liquid fuels funds.
Commissioner chairman Morgan Boyd said he received emails from four citizens who also objected to the registration fee.
Paul Morrison of New Beaver Borough wrote in an email to the commissioners that he believes a fee would "burden those of us who enjoy the collector car and racing hobbies." Kathleen Golden, whose address was unavailable, wrote that "our farmers and other entities who are nonexempt do not need the burden." Jason Peffer, address unavailable, wrote, "we do not need another fee for roadways in a state with one of the highest gas taxes."
Vogler pointed out Tuesday afternoon that statewide, about a third of the state's 67 counties have imposed the fee under the law, and two-thirds have not.
"The law (allowing the fee) has been on the books for seven years, and only one elected official has ever brought it up," he said, adding that the county has more than 100 elected officials.
He added that Beaver and Butler counties, neighboring Lawrence, also have imposed the fee, but Mercer County has not.
The commissioners in a 3-0 vote Tuesday approved a resolution creating the funding stream called the Lawrence County Transportation Improvement Grant Program for the 16 townships, 10 boroughs and the city of New Castle, to provide them with financial help in road and bridge projects, upon request.
The funding is being supported partly by an ordinance the commissioners adopted Tuesday to assess a fee of $5 per vehicle on every non-exempt vehicle registered to an address within the county borders.
The commissioners by law are allowed to assist municipalities in funding their paving projects and bridge improvements. The funding comes from the county's surplus transportation funding from its state Liquid Fuels and transportation-related revenues from various legislative acts.
The commissioners have decided to standardize the process in which municipal transportation funding requests are made and to formalize an official grant process for municipal transportation assistance.
Under the guidelines of the new program, the funds will come from liquid fuels money and vehicle registration fees.
As funds allow, the county will provide up to 33 percent of a municipality's total cost in its project, for a total award of up to $50,000 for paving projects and up to $100,000 for bridge repairs and improvements. Each municipality will be eligible for up to $100,000 in transportation improvement grant money per year. Municipalities may submit multiple grant requets during the year.
A municipality receiving the grant has up two years to spend it.
The municipalities have from Jan. 1 through March 15 to submit requests for the money. The grants will be awarded at the commissioners public meeting on April 13.
The grants will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis. The county will only process requests for second or third grants only after all other municipalities that have submitted requests have been considered for their first allocations.
The funds will be administered by the Lawrence County Planning and Community Development Department.
Commissioner Dan Vogler, who voted in favor of the measure, suggested the commissioners reserve the right to use the money for its bridges if there is an emergency need.
"We could have an emergency situation arise with one of our bridges where we'd have to allocate a good portion of our funds," he said, citing flooding or an overweight vehicle crashing into a bridge, both situations of which have occurred in the past.
"We need to reserve that right, that it becomes our priority and this has to go on the back burner," he said, adding that otherwise he favors the program, because it gives all of the municipalities a fair advantage over the funds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.