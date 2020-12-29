By DEBBIE WACHTER
NEW CASTLE NEWS
People seeking aid for rental assistance from Lawrence County will have to apply for the funds through Lawrence County Social Services.
The county commissioners Tuesday approved a contract with the agency to administer COVID-19 PHARE grant funding to help renters who have lost their jobs since Oct. 1 because of the virus. They have allocated $100,000 to the agency for that purpose. Of that amount, Social Services can claim a 10 percent administrative cost. The county's contract with the agency runs through Feb. 28.
The commissioners are making $500 in emergency rent assistance available to help tenants. The distribution program is being administered jointly between the county and LCCS, with funds provided through the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency.
To qualify for the funds, renters:
•Must be past due on rent.
•Must have become unemployed Oct. 1 or later as a result of COVID-19.
•Must have a household income at or below the area median income for Lawrence County. That figure is adjusted according to the number of people in the family.
Renters may qualify for up to six total months of rent relief, including any relief provided under the PHFA program. The payment is a one-month extension of the PHFA program.
An eligible applicant will receive a one-time rent payment, made on his or her behalf to his or her landlord.
The application program begins Dec. 21 and runs through Jan. 11. Applications are available from www.lccap.org. Potential applicants should contact Lawrence County Community Action Partnership at (724) 658-7258 for more information.
The commissioners have authorized up to $90,000 in rent relief funding. The payments will be processed on a first-come, first served basis while the funding is available.
Commissioner Morgan Boyd said the program is set up so that LCCS administers the funds. The agency will provide a report of the money it distributes, and is to return any unspent money to the county at the end of 2021, he said.
"As we rolled out different programs earlier in the month pertaining to economic losses (from COVID-19), this is another continuation to proactively ensure that our citizens are not left homeless," Commissioner Loretta Spielvogel commented. "This is pretty plain and simple. We created that safety net when another net was gone."
Anyone who wants to apply for the assistance may call Lawrence County Social Services at (724) 658-7258, or visit lccap.org/pandemicrentreliefprogram/.
"This is a commendable program," Commissioner Dan Vogler said. "I would encourage anyone who feels they have a need to apply to please do so."
