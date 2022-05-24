New Castle city workers and residents may soon have a way to report potholes or burned-out streetlights.
The Lawrence County Planning Department presented a plan for a GIS system at Tuesday’s city council meeting.
County assessment director J.R. Hardester and Allen Miller, deputy director of planning, showed council the GIS — geographic information systems — interface with an updated map showing the location of each streetlight in the city.
“It’s possible to set it up in a way that you could have the public input the data of whether lights are burnt out or whatever,” Allen said. “That way you’re not relying on your public works department to be out running around the streets at night looking for lights that are burnt out.”
In the future, the city’s public works or code enforcement departments could sign in to the interface and log data — which could then show historical information like how often a certain pothole is being filled.
As of now, the county is seeking a letter of support from the city.
“All we’re asking at this point is just a letter from the city, a letter of support, that you’re interested,” Hardester said.
At this point, Allen said, the county is trying to do everything for the city for free. The only cost could be about $200-300 per individual user account if one is needed.
A county employee will be hired to oversee the project and the county is also working with local universities to hire interns.
Council also heard appeals for a handful of repository properties, which will come to a vote at Thursday’s meeting. Of note, Michele Conti bid $1,000 for the vacant lot created after the emergency demolition of 111 E. North St. Conti owns the apartment building next to the now-vacant lot.
She said she planned to maintain the property and use it to access her building’s wall. James Constant bid $800 for the same property and said he hopes to build baseball batting cages there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.