County preparing to send out absentee, mail-in ballots

The Lawrence County elections office is prepared to start sending out absentee ballots to applicants next week.
As of Friday, that office had received 3,896 applications for absentee or mail-in ballots, according to director of elections Ed Allison.
Allison briefed the county board of elections on the numbers at a special meeting Friday. He said of those, 2,781 were Democrats, 941 are Republican, and 174 are independent. While there are no independent candidates in a primary election, independent voters are entitled to vote on four state referendums. A fifth referendum only for city voters also is on the ballot.
He said that the county anticipates receiving the ballots from the printer on Monday, and his staff will begin sending out the requests.
"Everything's ready to go," he said. The county purchased sorting shelves containing bins for each of the precincts for each party to make the process faster and easier, he said.
Voters have until 8 p.m. May 18 — when the polls close on primary Election Day — to submit their mail-in and absentee ballots to the county elections office.
The last day to apply for a mail-in or absentee ballot is May 11. The last day to register to vote in the primary is May 3.
Allison pointed out that his office has received no applications for ballots from overseas or military citizens for the upcoming primary.
He attributed that to "an election hangover from last year."
Board member Loretta Spielvogel asked Allison how many different ballots had to be prepared for the upcoming primary, since each municipality and school board has its own set of candidates.
Allison explained that the county has 225 different ballots — one for each precinct, because every precinct is different and the judges and inspectors of election are at those levels. There are 75 different Democratic ballots, 75 different Republican ballots and 75 ballots for nonpartisan voters that contain only the referendums.
