Distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine has begun — but are there enough facilities to administer it?
A study released last week by the University of Pittsburgh School of Pharmacy concludes that in many places across the country, there may not be.
In what is believed to be the first county-level analysis of the nation’s potential COVID-19 vaccine facilities — which include community pharmacies, federally qualified health centers, hospital outpatient departments and rural health clinics — researchers found that more than a third (35 percent) of U.S. counties have two or fewer of these facilities and nearly 1 in 10 counties have fewer than one facility per 10,000 residents.
“The U.S. has large geographic variation in population access to potential COVID-19 vaccine administration facilities, particularly at the county level,” said Inmaculada Hernandez, Pharm.D., Ph.D., assistant professor, Pitt School of Pharmacy and senior author of the study.
“This highlights the need for state and local public health officials to tailor their vaccine distribution and administration plans to their specific populations and the current limitations of their state’s existing health care infrastructure,” said Lucas Berenbrok, a doctor of pharmacy, Pitt assistant professor and the first author of the study.
According to the study, Lawrence County appears to be better prepared than many others. An interactive map accompanying a UPMC news release about the study shows the county with 3.16 facilities per 10,000 population.
The map also shows that no county resident, including those over 65 years old, is more than 10 miles from a potential COVID-19 vaccine administration facility. In addition, the map also lists the county with two hospital outpatient departments, 22 pharmacies and three federal qualified health centers, albeit no rural health care centers.
In September, Jeff Parish, the county’s director of public safety, said that the county has long had a Mass Distribution of Medical Countermeasures plan by which drugs for any type of emergency or pandemic could be distributed to the general public. Facilities identified for use, should that need arise, are located in different areas of the county, he said, although their primary purpose would be as sites for walk-in distribution of medications. Some may not lend themselves to use as vaccination clinics.
At the moment, Lawrence County Commissioner Chairman Morgan Boyd said last week, the issue has not reached critical mass.
“Right now, (vaccine) distribution is primarily taking place among medical workers,” he said. “For that end, the county doesn’t really have a lot of involvement. When the vaccine is ready for distribution to the general population, there have been conversations at the state level with our department of public safety about utilizing different county test sites to distribute that vaccine.”
It is too early, Boyd went on, to say how the state might involve counties in vaccine distribution, but he offered assurance that the county is ready for whatever direction it receives.
“For a number of different reasons — before COVID-19 hit — the county has plans in place for mass distribution events,” he said. “Very simply, there would be some alterations to those plans, and we’d be ready to go if we’d need to distribute the vaccine to the general population pretty fast.”
That puts Lawrence County ahead of the curve compared to some others around the U.S., according to the University of Pittsburgh study, which found that the counties with the fewest vaccination facilities relative to the size of their populations are located in Texas, Kansas, Nebraska, Montana and Virginia. When it comes to driving distance, the study said, residents of North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Nebraska and Kansas face the longest drives, with over 10 percent living more than 10 miles away from the closest facility.
For older adults, the study determined, it’s even worse. In 12 percent of counties, at least half of the older population have a more than 10-mile drive. In North and South Dakota, 25 percent of older adults are more than 10 miles away from a facility.
The researchers suggest that state and local authorities in areas with short driving distances and low facility density may consider adding vaccination clinics to increase capacity and reduce the time to vaccinate. Conversely, areas with high driving distances may benefit from mobile vaccination clinics to reduce travel-related barriers, and vaccines that require only one dose instead of two may be more effective in ensuring sufficient vaccine uptake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.