The four swimming pools in Lawrence County finalized schedules and prices for the season.
The pools are in New Wilmington, Mahoning Township, Neshannock’s Pearson Park and the Veterans Memorial Swimming Pool in Ellwood City.
New Wilmington
The New Wilmington pool at 473 S. New Castle St. is open for the season and will close on Labor Day on Sept. 4.
The pool will have open swim for members and non-members daily from 1 to 8 p.m. For members, an additional open swim from noon to 1 p.m. will be held with adult members having an adult swim hour from 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Saturday.
The borough reserves the right to alter hours if necessary due to staffing and/or weather.
The daily rate is $7, with children ages three and under free.
Season passes for borough residents are $55 for an individual and senior citizens and $125 for a family.
Additionally, season passes for Wilmington Area School District residents are $100 for an individual, $195 for a family and $90 for senior citizens. Non-district prices are $190 for an individual, $350 for a family and $115 for senior citizens.
Pool memberships can be purchased at the New Wilmington borough office at 134 High St. during business hours. The office can be reached at (724) 946-8167, while the pool can be reached at (724) 901-0007.
More information on the pool is available at newborn.com/our-community/borough-pool/.
Mahoning Township
The Mahoning Township pool at 224 W. State St. in Edinburg will open for the season June 13.
The pool is open from noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, and is closed on Monday. Night swim will be announced intermittently, while hours are subject to change.
Daily rates are $5 a person for township residents ages three to 60, and free for township residents two and younger and ages 60 and above. The cost for non-residents is $6 a person ages three to 60, $3 a person for adults 60 and older and under two for free.
The cost of memberships for township residents is $85 for one adult, $100 for two adults, add $10 for each child with an adult and $50 for a child only.
The cost of memberships for non-township residents is $120 for one adult, $135 for two adults, $60 for one adult age 60 or older, $67.50 for two adults age 60 or older, add $15 per child with an adult and $60 for a child only.
The pool phone number is (724)-667-8831.
Pearson Park
The Neshannock Swimming Pool Association at 179 Pearson Park Drive in the township is open to members and those guests with or sponsored by a member.
Regular days and hours will be from noon to 8:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and noon to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Daily rates for guests will be $7 for one guest.
For season memberships, the rates for ages 14-17 are $200 each, a single or single parent plan is $275 each plus $25 per dependent, a couple/two head of household plan is $350 each plus $25 per dependent and the golden age plan, for ages 62 and over is $200 each for single and $275 each for a couple.
The pool can be reached at (724) 652-1672.
Ellwood City
The Veterans Memorial Pool at 313 Joffre St. is open for the season.
The pool will be open seven days a week from noon to 7 p.m. until Sept. 9, although it will be closed during weekdays when school is in session.
If it is raining between 11 a.m. to noon, the pool will be closed and open at 3 p.m. depending on an evaluation between 2 to 3 p.m.
Daily rates are $4 for ages two to 17 and ages 60 and older, and $5 for ages 18-59.
Pool passes are $40 for ages two to 17 and ages 60 and above, $55 for ages 18-59 and $95 for families.
The pool can be reached at (724) 758-3740.
More information on the pool is available at ellwoodcityborough.com/our-city/swimming-pool or at beavercountyymca.org/programs/aquatics/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.