County ponders jail roof bids

Lawrence County commissioners met Tuesday afternoon in the wild yet friendly confines of Camp Agawam in Slippery Rock Township, but couldn’t escape a leaky roof issue.
Two bids were opened by David Prestopine of the county controller’s office regarding a repair or replacement at the Lawrence County jail, where buckets are strategically placed throughout the facility to catch water that is leaking through the roof.
“There are leaks in the roof,” Commissioner Dan Vogler said, “it necessitates the repairs, or replacement.”
The bids received were from Umbrella Roofing Systems of Ellwood City in the amount of $250,527 and from SRI Roofing and Sheet Metal in New Castle in the amount of $333,000. The bids were tabled for further review by the prison board.
Both bids have left the commissioners searching for new answers to the leaky roof question.
“We have kind of a budget in our head,” Craig said. “We had gotten an estimate — probably a year ago now — in the mid- to high-$150,000 to $175,000. Then these bids come in over $200,000 and one was over $300,000.
“I think that has a lot of to do with people are just busy. They don't have to give us their best price sometimes.”
Craig said over time some minor repairs have made to the roof, but more needs done.
“There were buckets on the floor,” Craig said. “When it is not raining, it is great (inside the jail). They’ve done temporary repairs. You can put tar on the cracks. It needs a new roof or a roof overlay.”
“We have to do something and something soon before winter comes,” Craig said. “We may have to pick one of these bids and get it done. I am disappointed in the price, but we have to have a roof.”
Craig said the commissioners and prison board will have to dig deeper into the bids.
“I kinda like the people in the jail to stay in and everything else to stay out,.” Craig said. “We are gonna have to come up with another solution.
“I think there were some alternatives (within the bids),” Craig said. “I think what happened is each high bid got read. We are going to have to dig deeper. We will have to have a look at what is in there. “They are both good firms. We didn’t anticipate them being that high.”
County administrator James Gagliano updated the commissioners on the county’s finances.
“Through August, we should be at two-thirds of our proposed budget,” Gagliano said. “Revenue comes in at just over 76 percent, and expenditures are at 67 percent - right where we should be. So far, so good.”
