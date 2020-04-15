County planning on polling place election

Lawrence County has every intention of conducting its spring primary at the polls, even though bigger cities are pushing for all-mail balloting.
Nevertheless, the county is looking at its options, in case a mail-in election should become a statewide mandate as a result of coronavirus restrictions. But otherwise, the county is poised — and planning — for an at-the-polls election, county elections director Ed Allison said Tuesday.
"If we need to, we can consolidate as many as 60 percent of the polling places, depending on how many places will allow us in and how many workers are available," he said. As of Monday, most, if not all, polling places were still agreeable to letting the county use their locations as polling sites if the primary is on June 2, and no poll workers had expressed reluctance about working that day.
Gov. Tom Wolf signed a measure on March 27, delaying Pennsylvania's primary election — originally scheduled for April 28 — until June 2 because of the coronavirus outbreak. Now, larger-population counties such as Allegheny and Montgomery, where there also have been higher numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths, are asking to go to an all mail-in ballot election.
Lawrence County purchased its mandated voting system with a paper trail last year and used it in last year's elections. Its poll workers also are trained on the system, Allison pointed out. "We still plan on running an at-the-polls election."
He said he understands Allegheny County's dilemma.
Allegheny County just purchased its voting system and its polls workers are not yet trained on it, Allison explained. "They won't be able to train anyone and get the public up to speed," he said, because of all of the closures and social distancing.
"The all-mail-in ballot election for them would probably be beneficial."
The Lawrence County elections office has explored whether to use a mail house or mail everyone a ballot who wants one, Allison said, noting there would be a cost factor involved.
"We have long argued for the state to give counties the ability to choose the manner in which they vote, which best suits that county, even though these are rather extraordinary circumstances," Allison said.
Lawrence County's own poll workers have expressed more concern about how to get in their training days and to find out how many changes there are, he said.
"I'm encouraged by that," he said. "We've already talked to the houses of worship we use for polling places. They've said if it's June 2, they don't have a problem with it. We haven't had negative feedback from polling places, not knowing where we'll be in June."
He said the elections staff and the commissioners have discussed the options and the board of elections would have the final say.
"If we're going to change directions or reduce polling places, we've got 30 days to do that," Allison said. The courthouse is still limited with staffing because the building is closed and some workers are laid off. He also needs a real indication from the county's poll workers about whether he will have enough staff to man the polls on election day.
"This is the biggest job I"ve had so far," he said. "We'll do everything we possibly can to make sure it goes off and it goes off smoothly. We've got plenty of options."
Another possibility is that most of the county voters will request mail-in ballots anyway.
The county elections office has received about 1,700 requests for mail-in or absentee ballots, and about half of those have been sent out, and there's still a month to go, he said. "It won't surprise me that 10 to 20 percent of the total voter turnout is in house already in mail-in ballots."
His office gets requests for them every day, and the ratio of mail-ins over absentees is at least two to one, he added.
Any changes to polling places or other election matters will be matters for the county board of election.
"We're going to follow whatever the state tells us to do," said Commissioner Chairman Morgan Boyd, who also chairs the county board of elections. "Right now, the state's telling us we're going to have an in-person polling-place election, and we are fully prepared for that."
Whether the county will consolidate polling places will depend upon more information and more data as time goes forward, he said. "If it's necessary, that's something the election board will decide. We're open to every option."
"I know Ed (Allison) is very engaged, not only at the local level, but also at the state level," Boyd added. "I'm confident in his ability to navigate the challenges we have ahead of us. We're in a wait-and-see mode right now."
