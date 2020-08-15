The Lawrence County Department of Planning and Community will get a $300,000 state grant to continue building a countywide blight removal program.
The money is part of a $1.1 million package made available through the Pennsylvania Housing Affordability and Rehabilitation Enhancement Program (PHARE) to help with homelessness and household modifications and safety challenges. The funding was announced this week by state Rep. Aaron Bernstine (R-Beaver/Butler/Lawrence) and state Rep Chris Sainato (D-Lawrence). It also will benefit select agencies in Beaver and Butler counties.
The money earmarked for the county planning and community department will help the office work with stakeholders to identify targeted tipping-point neighborhoods, those in which public intervention has the potential to kick-start private investment and layer investments of different types to create multi-faceted revitalization projects.
“This funding will help especially with those individuals and families who have limited financial means,” Bernstine said. “Rehabilitating existing properties to meet current market demands is an excellent way to invest our resources for homeless prevention and household projects. I am grateful to see projects in our area have been chosen to receive funding and look forward to seeing the money put to good use.”
Sainato said the funding would bring “exciting developments that change the landscape, quite literally, for the better.”
“At the same time,” he added, “funding to the housing opportunities organization will allow it to expand its housing counseling to Lawrence County so that more of our residents here have the benefit of developing the solid skills and knowledge they need for successful homeownership. Securing this funding is going to open doors for more Lawrence County residents who need safe, secure housing.”
The PHARE grant for Beaver, Lawrence and Butler counties was approved by the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency, which administers the program. Money comes into PHARE from three sources: Marcellus Shale impact fees, realty transfer taxes and the National Housing Trust Fund.
