By DEBBIE WACHTER
NEW CASTLE NEWS
Congress is bringing back earmarks, and Lawrence County officials have bookmarked three specific projects to compete for the federal funds.
The county has submitted three projects to U.S. Sen. Bob Casey's office for potential federal funding that county officials believe will enhance the future economic development, according to Commissioner Chairman Morgan Boyd.
The earmarks, returning for the first time in 10 years, are federal dollars for special projects that members of Congress compete for to help their states or districts. Whenever Congress appropriates money in an earmark, it specifically directs that the money be spent in a certain place for a certain project.
Boyd said the county has sent its list of three proposed projects to Casey for consideration for Lawrence County. They were projects that were recommended by the Southwest Pennsylvania Commission, an agency that works with local, state and federal partners to plan for the continued growth of Southwestern Pennsylvania.
The agency helps counties, cities, municipalities and townships access more than $35 billion state and federal transportation and economic development funds allocated to the region through 2045, according to its website. Lawrence County's three elected commissioners — Boyd, Loretta Spielvogel and Dan Vogler — all sit on the commission's board.
The projects recommended by the SPC for Lawrence County and submitted for funding are:
•Installation of a natural gas pipeline along Route 422 from the New Castle city line, west to the Ohio line and an adjunct line to Millennium Park in Neshannock Township. The SPC's analysis shows the pipeline would provide natural gas to impact 629 businesses, create 1,397 permanent jobs and would spur an estimated $141.8 million in private investment, Boyd said. That funding would tie into the county's idea for extending water and sewer lines in that area for funding under a different source.
•Improvements to the county-owned New Castle Municipal Airport by extending the runway to allow for larger plans to land and take off, and constructing of a new terminal building. Boyd said a meeting is planned with legislators, the commissioners and airport authority members to discuss how to get additional funding for the improvements.
•Transportation improvements to Enterprise Park, an area along and behind East Washington Street involving Mill Street, to Grove Street, Croton Avenue and possibly part of the New Castle Area Transit Authority lot. Linda Nitch, Lawrence County Economic Development Corporation executive director, is overseeing that proposal, which also will take into consideration the DON Enterprises plans to open a distillery on East Washington Street.
"We're looking at how to improve truck transportation because it's difficult for industrial trucks to get around," she said. If the distillery plans are approved, it will need to have trucks coming in with supplies and trucks going out with product. One idea is to realign Grove Street to East Washington Street at Court Street, Nitch said.
