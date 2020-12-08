Huntington Bank is the chosen lending institution for the county's annual borrowing on a tax anticipation note.
The county commissioners adopted a resolution at a special meeting Tuesday, approving a contract with the Columbus, Ohio-based bank to borrow $3 million at an interest rate of 0.97 percent.
Huntington was one of two bidders for the loan. The other, WesBanco of Wheeling, West Virginia, submitted an interest rate of 2.1 percent, and its contract did not include an allowance for the county to pay back the interest rate earlier, commissioner chairman Morgan Boyd pointed out.
The funds must be repaid to the bank by Dec. 31. Last year under the previous board of commissioners, the county borrowed $4.6 million on the tax anticipation note from WesBanco at an interest rate of 2.25 percent.
The county treasurer's office was able to repay the 2020 loan by June 5 this year under that agreement, saving the county more than $64,000 in interest costs.
Commissioner Dan Vogler pointed out the concept of a tax anticipation note — borrowing money to pay bills until tax money starts coming in — is not unique to the Lawrence County commissioners.
"Most counties are in the same situations we are," he said, with tax statements not being sent to property owners until February or March.
Many municipalities also borrow funds in the same way, he said, adding that "it's a standard practice."
