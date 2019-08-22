The Lawrence County government employees pension plan is in sound financial shape and performed exceedingly well during the past quarter.
Sarah Wilson of Marquette Associates, managers of the county retirement fund, presented that report yesterday at the quarterly meeting of the Lawrence County Retirement Board.
She reported that the fund increased by 3.5 percent for the second quarter, spanning April through June, with a net investment gain of $2,846,339, and that the fund did well in July, also.
The fund increased $2.8 million in value during those three months, she said, adding, “We had a good second quarter.”
Since the beginning of this year, the pension plan returned 12.5 percent and had a net investment gain of $9,342,537, she said.
Since the plan’s inception in 2014, the portfolio’s annualized return was 7.4 percent per year, with a gain of $26.5 million, Wilson pointed out.
The fund’s market value as of Jan. 30 was $82,960,923, compared to $74.9 million that Marquette reported to the county as of Dec. 31 last year.
“The county is way at the top,” Wilson said of a comparison to a lot of the 55 counties that Marquette represents. She said a Pennsylvania database will be available for those comparisons the second quarter.
“Since you hired us (about seven years ago), we’ve all worked together as a board and you’ve made great decisions,” said Wilson, who works out of the company’s Pittsburgh office.
“You’ve done extremely well,” she commented, adding, “It’s always a pleasure to come up here.”
The salary board is comprised of the three county commissioners, and the county treasurer and controller. Controller David Gettings and Treasurer Richard L. Rapone did not attend yesterday’s meeting and instead were represented by deputies of their offices.
“I appreciate the effort you put forth for us, and the returns show it,” Commissioner Steve Craig said.
“The good news is that the fund did well,” Commissioner Dan Vogler said.
The next quarterly meeting of the board is scheduled for Nov. 19 immediately following the 10 a.m. county commissioners meeting.
