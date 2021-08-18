The Lawrence County commissioners learned at the retirement board meeting Tuesday the county's pension fund has topped $100 million in assets.
Commissioner Chairman Morgan Boyd noted that the fund is currently 101 percent funded, ensuring financial stability.
"Through conservative financial management, this board and the previous board have worked hard to ensure the stability of the fund," he said. "With the fund reaching $100 million for its first time in history, it's safe to say we have achieve that goal and we will work hard to ensure the funds have continued stability.
"It's rare to see a government pension fully funded," he said.
He explained that to become fully funded, the county in 2015 took out a bond issue to bring the fund up to 100 percent. Since then, the managed by Marquette Associates to where that level has been maintained and exceeded it.
He said that the $100 million, according to the actuaries, is exactly how much should be in the fund right now.
"It's the entirety of the county's pension liability, and we're a small county," he said.
Under state law the county must provide its employees with a defined benefit pension plan, Boyd added, "and we have no flexibility to make any changes to it."
Sarah Wilson of Marquette Associates, the county's fund managers, reported on the success of the fund at the county's quarterly salary board meeting Tuesday.
Wilson said a lot of this was achieved by the retirement board working closely with Marquette.
The board is comprised of the three commissioners, the county controller and treasurer.
Wilson noted in the quarterly report that the fund saw an $8.4 million net investment gain by end of June.
The next meeting of the county retirement board will be Nov. 16 after the commissioners meeting. At that time, Wilson will provide and update of the fund's performance for the third quarter of 2021.
