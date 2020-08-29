A manager of the Lawrence County government pension fund for its employees said the fund's investments during the past quarter have gone through one of the most volatile bumps she's seen.
That is largely because of impacts from the coronavirus epidemic and its effect on the economy, nationally according to Sarah Wilson of Marquette Associates, the managers of the county's retirement fund.
Up against an economy struggling with COVID-19 closings and restrictions nationwide, the board, with the guidance of Marquette Associates, made good choices in diversifying its investments, Wilson reported this week.
The salary board – comprised of the three county commissioners and county treasurer's and controller's office representatives — convened for its quarterly meeting Tuesday.
Wilson reported that the county pension fund had a market value of $82.2 million as of June 30, and $84.993,212 as of July 31. For the second quarter of the year, the plan returned 12.2 percent and had a net investment gain of $8.98 million, she said.
For the past three years, the fund had an annualized return of 6.2 percent and a net investment gain of $14.4 million, according to her presentation.
Since the fund's inception under Marquette on Feb. 1, 2014, the portfolio's annualized return was 6.7 percent per year, with a gain of $28.9 million, Wilson reported.
"I think you're in very good shape," she commented.
The meeting was attended by the commissioners, deputy Controller David Prestopine and treasurer deputy Melissa A. Ciallella.
Wilson told the board members that nationally, economic activity plunged since the pandemic.
"We're probably in the seventh or eighth inning with that," she said, noting that with spikes in the data of case numbers, the mortality rate has fallen. She anticipates that by next June people will be back to traveling.
"You're going to see the market go up and down," she said. "There's some volatility in that."
"I think (the county's pension fund) did very well in the second quarter, percentage-wise," Wilson concluded, adding, that "12.2 percent is a really nice return. You've done a good job of diversifying."
The board on Tuesday voted to invest more of its funds in infrastructure, at Wilson's advice.
With the increased market volatility across all sectors, the county is transitioning the fund's real estate holdings into infrastructure, for the sake of diversity, Commissioner chairman Morgan Boyd explained. "And according to our analysts, that's a growth marketplace with an opportunity to further increase the fund's position.
"We definitely have the right people managing the fund," Boyd said of Marquette Associates. "Overall, the condition of the fund is strong. While we saw losses with the economic downturn, the fund has rebounded and is actually above where we started the year. We're very happy with what we're seeing."
The county's pension fund is 100 percent funded, which isn't often seen across government as a whole very often, Boyd pointed out. "That's largely a testament to our advisors and the former retirement board to make sure it was fully funded. We're looking to continue with that priority based upon the progress made by the previous board."
