Lawrence County government’s pension fund has more money now than ever before.
That news was delivered by Sarah Wilson of Marquette Associates, manager of the county’s retirement funds. As of Nov. 13, the fund had reached a total of $89,946,149, she said.
The county retirement board – comprised of the three commissioners and the county controller and treasurer — met with Wilson on Tuesday for its quarterly retirement board meeting.
Wilson told the board that the pension plan returned 4.8 percent interest for the third quarter of this year, and had a net investment gain of $4.1 million.
The theme remained in which growth stocks outperformed value stocks in 2020, she said.
The county has 319 pensioners, according to Controller David Gettings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.