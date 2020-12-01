County pays tribute to Wagner

The Lawrence County courthouse flag is at half-staff this week as the commissioners and others countywide pay memorial tribute to former county commissioner Wendell Wagner.
Wagner died Nov. 24 at age 87, leaving a legacy of service to his country, county, church and his community of New Wilmington.
A moment of silence marked his memory at the commissioners meeting Tuesday.
"Wendell was a tremendous county commissioner during the time that he served," Commissioner Dan Vogler reflected. "He was certainly very committed to the entire community, whether it was the borough or the county at large. He was a member of the Lawrence County Planning Commission for many years, and at a time he had chaired it."
The courthouse flag will remain at half-staff until Thursday, to show him respect, Vogler said.
"Wagner served as a commissioner during the 1980s along with former Commissioner Elizabeth M. Verterano and the late Frank Vitril.
In addition to his term as a commissioner, Wagner served on New Wilmington borough council for 24 years and went on to become mayor, a post he held for 12 years, retiring in 2013.
"He was an absolute giant of a man," said Commissioner Morgan Boyd, who grew up in New Wilmington and for most of his life had known Wagner.
A lifelong resident of the New Wilmington area, Wagner was born in the village of Fayette in Wilmington Township, and his family moved into the borough when he was 5. His father owned New Wilmington’s only mansion, on Neshannock Avenue, where his grandmother also had lived. It was later torn down. A graduate of Wilmington High School and Westminster College, Wagner was a veteran, having served in the Army’s finance corps in the United States and Europe.
His father founded the Clare E. Wagner and Sons car dealership, which Wagner co-owned with his brother, Wayne, for 35 years before he retired.
Wagner’s personality was like a lantern in New Wilmington Borough. A devout Republican, he also had been a party committeeman for New Wilmington for more than 20 years. In addition to his borough duties, Wagner would drive people to appointments, and if they were in senior homes, he would check in on them.
Wagner most recently moved into an apartment in Shenango on the Green in New Wilmington. A former resident of Francis Street in the borough, he took pride in his yard, and in growing flowers and plants in his greenhouse. He was an active member and trustee of United Methodist Church of New Wilmington.
"My friendship with Wendell goes back about 40 years," Vogler added. "He was a true gentleman."
