Lawrence County was able to pay off half of its tax anticipation note early this year because of a high volume of county property tax payments.
The county paid $2.3 million on its $4.6 million debt on May 8, saving an estimated $34,068 in interest. The county still owes $2.3 million plus interest on the loan that is borrows in December each year to pay the county’s expenses until the tax money starts coming in.
This year’s funds were borrowed from WesBanco on Dec. 8.
County Treasurer Richard L. Rapone said that May 8 is the earliest the county has paid half of the debt in several years.
He noted that this year’s county property tax collection rate, to date, totals $22,357,859. That compares with $20,124,175 that had been collected last year at this time.
“We had a great collection coming in during the discount period,” Rapone reported. The commissioners and controller contacted him last week, he said, and he provided them with the collection figures.
“They decided to pay off half of (the note),” he said.
“We’ve seen a good collection rate even in the face of COVID-19, and it’s important that we pay down our debts and save the taxpayers money in interest,” Commissioner Chairman Morgan Boyd said Monday. “Based on the county’s financial status, we felt it would be prudent.”
One of the benefits counties have is that property tax is a fairly constant revenue stream, he said. The city of New Castle and the townships and boroughs are in situations where their revenues are generated by both property and wage taxes, Boyd explained. “One of the big reasons the county is in a decent financial standing right now is because we’re not seeing a hit from a decrease in wage tax collections.”
Rapone typically visits various municipalities each year as a tax outreach, establishing sites on certain dates where people can go to pay their taxes easier during the discount period without them having to drive to the courthouse. However, this year, because of COVID-19 restrictions, he had to cancel all of the in-person tax outreach dates.
“When I first mailed out the tax bills, I wasn’t sure, with COVID-19, how people would respond to it,” he said, “but incredibly, they really turned out.”
He found that he had to empty the night box at the courthouse every hour, “and the mail volume was tremendous,” Rapone said.
When the courthouse closed to the public, Rapone and his chief deputy at first were the only ones working, “and this is all we did. The return was incredible. We did the majority of the work with half the staff, putting in all the hours,” he said.
People also were able to pay their taxes at WesBanco during the discount, too, but the majority was by mail and night box, he said, adding, “I couldn’t believe all the notes people sent me with their payments, wishing me good health and to stay safe. It was quite the experience.”
Rapone now has three of his employees back to work in his office, and two are still furloughed.
He said he has missed the personal interactions with taxpayers at his tax outreach sites this year, and the ones who pay in person at his office in the courthouse.
Instead, he received a volume of phone calls from people who were so used to paying in person that “they were kind of thrown for a loop, and we had to take the time to explain.”
He added that despite an increase in the millage this year, 75 percent of this year’s county property taxes are paid, and the county only has $7 million left to collect by the end of the year.
The potential for total tax collections for this year is $29,933,061 if paid at face value. Year-to-date collections as of May 11 totaled $22,357,859, according to figures Rapone provided.
“This is a great shot in the arm for the county,” Rapone said. “This is all to the credit of the taxpayers.”
