President Joe Biden officially announced his reelection bid on Tuesday to the delight of Lawrence County Democrats.
Tim Buck, chairman of the county Democratic party, said Biden has done a great job so far in his presidency with the party looking to support him in 2024.
“Right now, we’re at a better place with someone like him in the Oval Office,” Buck said.
Buck said despite an uphill battle for Biden once he took office, he believes Biden has largely delivered in investing for infrastructure improvements and fighting for women’s rights and voting rights.
“Democracy is on the line,” Buck said.
“He’s done a good job with his administration.”
Biden would be 86 at the end of a second term. His announcement with a three-minute video Tuesday morning comes four years to the day he announced his campaign to run in the 2020 primaries.
“I don’t think the age is really a factor,” Buck said.
Added county Democratic Vice Chair Julie Mangino: “I think he’s a good choice. He’s already proven he can beat (Donald) Trump. I think he’s a winner.”
Biden’s hopes of winning another term could hinge on the younger vote.
New Castle city Councilman David Ward, a Democrat and 28, said he feels Biden has done some good work like addressing the country through the COVID-19 pandemic and signing legislation like the American Rescue Plan Act, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and the Respect for Marriage Act.
At the same time, he feels the Democratic party should push another candidate with a higher approval rating.
He also feels some people are still “haunted” by the Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act of 1994, which was the largest crime bill in U.S. history that he helped legislate in the U.S. Senate, and the Anti-Drug Abuse Act of 1986, which set mandatory minimum sentences for drugs, including marijuana, which he helped to author.
“He has been a career politician and personally I think it’s time for him to sit back and help the youth lead this country,” Ward said.
Many Democrats would prefer that Biden didn’t run again.
A recent poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows that just 47% of Democrats say they want him to seek a second term, up from 37% in February.
Like Buck, Mangino doesn’t believe age is a big factor in the race.
“I still see Biden being a great asset to the country,” Mangino said. “Eighty is the new 70.”
In contrast, Republican Party of Lawrence County Chair Lynne Ryan feels Biden has done a terrible job in office so far.
“The economy is tanking. The Southern border has illegals pouring over it. Crime is totally out of hand. Internationally, we’re viewed as a joke,” Ryan said. “It’s very scary. All of this has occurred on his watch.”
Ryan said the county party will support the Republican nominee in 2024, but has not decided yet on who to endorse from the declared or undeclared candidates.
She said Trump appears to be the frontrunner for the nomination, but said Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis could announce his candidacy soon.
Ryan added she feels whoever is nominated will win the national election against Biden because she feels a lot of Americans are “fed up” with him.
“We look forward to running against Joe Biden again next year,” Ryan said.
Regarding Biden’s age, Ryan also feels age shouldn’t be a factor, as she knows people who are intelligent and cognitive in their 80s and 90s.
However, she feels Biden does not have the cognitive skills needed to be the president.
“Ability is far more important than age. Cognitive skills are paramount,” Ryan said.
Both Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden lost in Lawrence County during the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections, respectively.
Biden, however, carried Pennsylvania which catapulted him to the White House.
Buck said that education is the key for keeping Pennsylvania blue, stating the party will work to educate the public on all the important issues facing the country today, and why they believe Biden is the better choice for president.
Mangino said since the 2016 election, the margin of victory for Republican federal and state candidates in the county has slowly decreased, with her feeling the party will look to continue to push for more independents and Republicans to vote Democratic.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
