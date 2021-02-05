The Lawrence County elections director has arranged for candidates for the May 18 primary election to pick up their petitions on the main floor of the courthouse.
The county has designated hours, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., for the pickup of petitions, according to director Ed Allison. They will be available in the main lobby of the courthouse between Feb. 16 and March 9.
Candidates returning their signed petitions must take them to the voter registration/elections office on the first floor of the courthouse, he said, where they will be time stamped and reviewed in order for the candidate to be listed on the ballot.
People who receive applications for mail-in or absentee ballots must return them or have them postmarked before the deadline, which is Tuesday before the election, Allison said. He encourages those voters to submit their ballot applications as soon as possible. Mailing the applications to his office at the courthouse is allowable, he said.
