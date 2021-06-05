State grants totaling $136,250 from the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission will fund critical renovations for several Lawrence County historic sites to ensure their continued safe and efficient operation.
The funding awarded under the Keystone Historic Preservation grant program will support needed electrical, cooling and masonry work, among other renovations.
“Lawrence County has some beautiful old buildings that give us a unique landscape and showcase our region’s
fascinating history,” state Rep. Chris Sainato said.
“At the same time, many sites also welcome residents for practical activities, so keeping them safe for visitors is as important as preserving them for historical purposes. Securing these grants is going to help us accomplish both.”
Sainato said the grants include the following:
•$100,000 to Hoyt Center for the Arts for a mechanical system project. The project will increase the center’s capacity to host public programming in the Hoyt West Period House through installation of a VRF cooling system on the ground level and rehabilitation and enhancement of interior lighting, wiring and receptacles throughout.
•$31,250 to Human Services Center for office space improvements. The project will allow the behavioral center to make needed structural improvements to the historic houses it purchased and converted for use as office space for therapy patients.
•$5,000 to Lawrence County Historical Society for exterior work. The project will fund repair of rapidly deteriorating vertical cracks in the bricks and mortar of the historic mansion’s two chimneys and replacement of missing roof slates, all of which will prevent additional water damage.
The grants are part of a package of $2.3 million awarded under the Keystone Historic Preservation grant program to more than 50 projects statewide through a competitive process.
Keystone Historic Preservation grants support projects that identify, preserve, promote and protect historic and archaeological resources in Pennsylvania. Funding also supports municipal planning and construction at resources listed in (or eligible for listing in) the National Register of Historic Places.
Grant amounts ranged from $5,000 to $25,000 for project grants and $5,000 to $100,000 for construction projects.
All require a 50/50 cash match.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.