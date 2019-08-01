By DEBBIE WACHTER
NEW CASTLE NEWS
The plans for reconfiguring the courtyard of the Lawrence County Government Center will cost more than half a million dollars if the commissioners accept any of the most recent bids.
The county commissioners opened bids for the project at their meeting Tuesday in Ewing Park in Ellwood City. This was the third round of bidding for the project, and it attracted two bidders for general construction and a third, sole bid for the electrical work and lighting fixtures.
The lighting bid was submitted by Cardello Electric Supply and Lighting of Cranberry for $37,588.
G.P. Construction of Mahoning Township submitted one of the construction bids, for $527,113, and GEM Builders of Neshannock Township bid $633,743 for construction. The bids all were tabled for review by various county authorities.
Plans have been in the works for more than a year to remove the existing concrete walls, benches and planters outside the main entrance of the courthouse and make the area more appealing.
The commissioners approved a contract a year ago with G.P. Construction Inc. of Edinburg, which had submitted a separate bid of $84,700 for demolishing the existing concrete structures. G.P. Construction was the only bidder for that part of the work. They did not receive any bids at the time for the rest of the work.
They advertised again, and the only bid received was for $1 million, and that bid was rejected. They have since scaled back the project to make it more affordable, they said.
The project design has since been scaled back to cost an estimated $400,000 or less, according to Commissioner Steve Craig. He noted that the work to remove the existing concrete benches, walls and planters is on hold until the county secures a contractor for the construction work.
The planned improvements include the planting of a variety of flowers, a new flagpole area, a new display for Lawrence County’s medal of honor recipients and other amenities.
The commissioners had planned to spend money for the work from a $1.5 million loan through a general obligation note through PNC Bank, at 3.07 percent interest.
The loan money also is being used to renovate the former Kraus Shelter, which has been remodeled to house the district attorney investigators and sheriff’s deputies, and for the remodeling of a house the commissioners purchased on Wilmington Road in Neshannock Township to house the court of District Judge Scott McGrath.
The courtyard redesign was done by local artist Mary Burris Landscape and Garden Designs, in conjunction with Petrus Engineering.
