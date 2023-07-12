Lawrence county officials are hoping a facade grant program underway in Ellwood City Borough will encourage businesses in New Castle to participate in a similar initiative.
The commissioners so far have approved nine grants for Ellwood City businesses, including three they ratified at their public meeting Tuesday.
Ellwood City businesses are continuing to spruce up the fronts of their buildings, taking advantage of the facade grant program initiated earlier this year by borough and Lawrence County government officials.
The county commissioners at their public meeting Tuesday approved grants for the businesses that had applied for the 50-50 match funding for the program. The businesses are eligible for up to $5,000 each and must provide an equal amount to be eligible for the funding.
Those approved Tuesday are:
•Johnny’s Pizza at 609 4th St., $2,800 to install an LED sign, a new steel door and new windows and for painting of the building.
•Konsignment Konnection at 501-103 Lawrence Avenue, $2,375 for painting the outside, replacing an outside door and the trim around it and removing an awning.
•Turner Funeral Home at 500 Sixth St., $5,000 for repainting and replacing columns, windows and shutters.
Funding for the facade program comes from $25,000 of the county’s American Rescue Plan Act funding, a $50,000 Keystone Communities grant awarded to the borough, and another $25,000 allocated by the borough.
The program is designed to improve the fronts of buildings along Lawrence Avenue and Fifth Street.
Applications are available to building owners through the borough’s website at ellwoodcityborough.com.
The commissioners commented they hope that this sets an example for a similar program being initiated in the city of New Castle, affording business owners there is a chance to make their storefronts more attractive.
Commissioner Brian D. Burick credited the county planning office staff for its continued work in coordinating the programs.
“This is a true public-private partnership to improve the appearances and functionality of the buildings in Ellwood City,” he commented.
“I’m looking forward to New Castle businesses applying for the matching grants as well,” Commissioner Loretta Spielvogel said.
Businesses in downtown New Castle also can apply now for funds through the city’s own facade improvement program, which allows qualified commercial property owners in the city’s downtown to obtain funding for specific sign, paint, design and storefront facade betterments.
A total of $50,000 is available for the first round of the program, which comes from the county’s and city’s ARPA funding.
Similar to the Ellwood City program, New Castle businesses can receive up to $5,000, and they must provide an equal match to the funds they receive.
Eligible projects include signs, awnings/canopies, windows, doors, exterior lighting, exterior cleaning, exterior painting, masonry, woodwork, metals and architectural finishes and professional design and architectural assistance. Any projects inside buildings are ineligible for the funds.
Applications are available through the city’s website at newcastlepa.org.
