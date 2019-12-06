After nearly 50 years as Lawrence County’s maintenance superintendent, Frank Piccari will retire Dec. 31 — sort of.
Even though his full-time work will end with the new year, Piccari will stay on part-time under a contract with the county for 2020. He will provide maintenance services and advice 20 hours a week until the new county Board of Commissioners hires someone to replace him.
The commissioners unanimously approved a professional services agreement Tuesday with Piccari, 77, for $35,000 with no benefits.
The board was ready to vote two weeks ago on the one-year contract that starts Jan. 1. The agreement includes a provision that either party can terminate it anytime with 14 days notice. The commission’s decision was delayed until this week at the request of commissioners-elect Morgan Boyd and Loretta Spielvogel, who asked to review it.
Piccari’s full-tiime salary this year was $69,009 plus benefits.
Piccari supervises the operations of 11 buildings the county owns or leases. He and his 11 employees take care of the new courthouse, the old courthouse, the Gettings annex, the county warehouse/Central Court, the domestic relations/adult and juvenile probation building, the former Krause building that houses county detectives and sheriff deputies, Children and Youth Services, the county public safety/911 building and the district judge offices and courts of Jennifer L. Nicholson, Jerry G. Cartwright and Scott McGrath.
He also oversees snow removal and lawn care andlight maintenance of the county’s bridges in the summertime.
A visit to the county maintenance office on the first floor of the courthouse just about any morning finds Piccari sitting with judges, commissioners and other courthouse personnel who stop by for coffee and to network before their work day starts. Piccari calls them “The Breakfast Club.”
In the summer, the smell of hot dogs grilling sometimes creeps up the courthouse steps as Piccari and his staff prepare picnic lunches for the staff. His department also takes charge of setting up lunches and receptions for special ceremonies in the courts or other departments. The next event will be a reception after the swearing in of county elected officials on Jan. 6.
“We do all of the event planning,” he said.
Piccari started at the courthouse as a custodian, hired by former commissioners Thomas Shumaker, Charles Dlugokenski and Frank Vitril. Harvey Bintrim was the maintenance supervisor, and when Bintrim retired a year later, Piccari got his job.
He has worked under 12 boards of commissioners.
In addition to taking phone calls at all hours of the night, Piccari said he hasn’t taken any sick days in many years. The most he is allowed to accumulate is 175, for which he will be paid when he retires, but since he is allowed 15 sick days a year, “I’ve probably lost 500 of them, easily,” he said.
Helping his replacement get used to the job and the responsibilities is a necessity, Piccari said.
“This job involves callouts 24 hours a day,” he said. “You can’t hire someone right off the street to do this. That’s just a no-no.”
Piccari said he has been called out at 2 or 4 a.m. when courthouse alarms have gone off. This week he responded to a tripped breaker and he knew just which one it was before he arrived at the courthouse to address it. There have been countless times at night when he has entered the courthouse for calls from personnel who feared that they forgot to shut off their coffee pots, he said.
He remembers once several years ago when someone threw a Molotov cocktail through a window in the controller’s office. And he was summoned when a bad storm ripped shingles off the courthouse roof.
But not every call is a real emergency. Piccari said he has received many reports of natural gas smells, but has never found a cause for alarm.
“That happened at least 50 times,” he said, grinning.
Court administrator Michael Occhibone said Piccari negotiates with vendors for better prices to save taxpayers money.
“He’s worth his weight in gold. He’s saved the county so much money every year by keeping vendors coming back,” Occhibone said. “He always gets the best prices for the county.”
That even holds true with hiring caterers for events, he added.
But he does not do it alone, Piccari emphasized.
He praised his employees for their excellence and work ethic, and commented on the cooperation he has had from all of the boards of commissioners. He thanked both the existing and incoming boards for allowing him to continue part-time.
The courthouse is like his home, and Piccari’s office is as welcoming as the warmest living room, decorated in a Steelers theme with many of his collectibles.
“I’ve gotten along excellently with every judge who’s been on the bench,” Piccari said.
District Judge Melissa A. Amodie said she met Piccari her first day in the courthouse when she first started practicing law, and they became fast friends.
“You can’t get anything done in this courthouse unless you go through him,” she said. “He’s been wonderful to work with all these years.”
Piccari’s morning coffee klatch regularly includes President Judge Dominick Motto, one or more of the commissioners, elections director Ed Allison, “and anyone else who walks through.”
“He’s the glue that holds the courthouse together,” Motto said. “He’s been an absolute treasure. Any need I’ve had, he’s been there to take care of it. He’s been a great friend to everyone, and I can’t imagine anyone just stepping into his job and taking over.”
“He knows the ins and outs of everything going on,” Occhibone said. “There’s a good flow of information that keeps things going. It’s a central hub.”
Motto agreed.
“I call him the general of the courthouse,” he said.
“I could write a book about this courthouse, and it would be a bestseller,” Piccari said, smiling. “I’d call it, ‘What the Maintenance Department Knows That Nobody Else Knows.’”
