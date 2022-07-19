The Lawrence County commissioners are joining with Neshannock Township in engaging an expert realty firm to determine the fair market value of the Millennium Park property off King's Chapel Road.
The commissioners in a 2-0-1 vote at their meeting Tuesday approved the hiring of White Realty Advisors of Pittsburgh to appraise the property at a maximum payment of $5,000.
The reason for the expert appraisal is for pending litigation between the county, Neshannock Township and the Neshannock Township School District against the Lawrence County Economic Development Corp., county chief assessor J.R. Hardester told the commissioners.
Commissioner Loretta Spielvogel abstained from voting, because she sits on the Lawrence County Regional Chamber of Commerce foundation board of directors, which oversees the economic development corporation.
The corporation has filed an appeal in the Lawrence County Court of Common Pleas, contesting the county board of assessment appeals Oct. 13 ruling that denied the its request to lower the assessed value — and ultimately the taxes — of two tracts totaling more than 300 acres of undeveloped land off King's Chapel Road.
“We need to hire an expert witness to counter LCEDC,” Hardester told the commissioners at their public meeting. The county assessment office sent out requests for proposals to three firms, and two submitted responses. White Realty Advisors specializes in industrial property, Hardester said, noting under the contract, the firm would be paid no more than $5,000 for its services. That cost would be shared by the county, the township and the school district, he said.
That cost does not include any testimony the firm's experts would offer in court, which would cost about $300 per hour, Hardester said. He noted the county hired the same appraiser when it went to court against CEMEX for a reduction in its assessed value.
The Neshannock Township School Board also approved the contract, and the township supervisors are expected to approve it at their next regular meeting Aug. 3.
The Lawrence County Board of Assessment Appeals, following a three-hour public hearing Oct. 13, had voted 2-0 vote to denied the economic development corporations’ request for the lower assessed value on Millennium Park.
During that proceeding, economic development executive director Linda Nitch said the agency is seeking the reduced assessed value for the land, because its tax-free designation as a Keystone Opportunity Expansion Zone expired in 2020 and Neshannock Township supervisors did not renew it in time.
Had the assessment appeals board granted the assessment reduction, the amount of property taxes the corporation would have to pay to the township, school district and the county would have been reduced from the current total amount of $21,275 to $4,893.
The economic development corporation's solicitor, James W. Manolis, filed an appeal to the assessment board's denial on the economic development agency's behalf, requesting also that if the assessed value of the property should be reduced, the reduction be retroactive to Jan. 1.
That decision would rest with the courts.
Hardester said the appeal status in the courts is in discovery mode, meaning attorneys for both sides are reviewing literally boxes of information. A status conference hearing is scheduled in the courts for 2:15 p.m. Sept. 26, he said.
Nitch had said at the appeals board hearing problems with the Millennium Park property for purposes of creating a high-tech industrial park existed before the economic development corporation first acquired the land.
Some of the yet-undeveloped tract lies in a flood zone, she said. There are wetlands, an area of archaeological significance, and lead contamination at a former sportsmen’s association property from skeet shooting. The property having natural gas line to one section of the property and limited access to Interstate 376 were reasons why marketing the land has been unsuccessful.
Nitch told the appeals board that the agency leases a small section of property to Hilcorp Energy for a well pad, from which the agency is receiving rent and possible royalties.
She had said during the hearing the land had never been marketed through a realty company in an attempt to sell or develop it.
