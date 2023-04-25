Ellwood City Borough is ready to embark on a paving project on five streets in and around its downtown.
The Lawrence County commissioners Tuesday awarded a contract to Youngblood Paving at a cost of $162,345 for the work. Youngblood was the lowest of two bidders on the project, which involves the use of the county's federal Community Development Block Grant funds allocated in 2021.
The county has committed $109,571 from that round of block grant funding toward the project, and Ellwood City Borough will pay the balance of the cost at $52,774.
The roads to be paved are:
•10th street between Beaver and Crescent streets
•Bell Avenue between 8th and 9th streets
•Park Avenue between 7th and 8th streets
•Seventh Street between Wayne and Woodland avenues
•Woodland Avenue between 7th and 6th streets.
Kevin Swogger, Ellwood City borough manager, said the road work is to start within 60 days of the awarding, and the contract has a stipulation that it will be finished by end of August.
Swogger said he is grateful for the county's help through its block grant program.
The borough did not apply for funding last year through the county's liquid fuels funds or its vehicle registration fee funds for the project, "but we'll know in the future to apply for those funds for projects," he said.
