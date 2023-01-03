After several months of whittling away at a costly proposal to study Lawrence County’s broadband needs, a Pittsburgh engineering group has been approved to commence with the project.
The commissioners Tuesday approved a contract with Michael Baker International Inc. to study which areas of the county are the weakest for internet services or where internet availability is nonexistent. The county advertised for bids for the study several months ago, but the one bid came in at $2 million, which the commissioners deemed too high for the county’s budget.
The study is part of a statewide movement to fill in the gaps of broadband — or high-speed internet access — with federal dollars coming down the pipe to aid in the mission.
Michael Baker, the sole bidder for the county’s study, worked with the commissioners to whittle down the cost to $244,750 for the total base contract that was approved. An option for them yet to consider, which would cost $286,250, would enable the county to integrate the results with the county’s GIS mapping system, according to Commissioner Morgan Boyd.
Boyd explained the study would identify two or three projects up front to undertake expeditiously to provide broadband service because federal broadband funding is quickly becoming available.
He noted that the cost of the study will come from the county’s allocation of American Rescue Plan Act restrictive dollars and not from the county general fund.
“This is a time when I think it’s good that we’re involved with two different planning agencies,” Commissioner Dan Vogler commented, noting the county is a member of the Southwest Pennsylvania Commission and the Northwest Regional Planning and Development Commission. The commissioners sit in leadership positions in both organizations, he said.
Boyd noted Michael Baker “has done a phenomenal job” working just with the SPC but also other counties in southwestern Pennsylvania on the broadband issue.
He said Lawrence County will not be eligible to apply for the federal funding until it completes its study.
The state, meanwhile, in December of 2021 created a Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority that is seeking input from Pennsylvanians about the accessibility of broadband — high-speed internet access — in their areas. The authority is charged with creating a statewide broadband plan and distributing federal and state monies for broadband expansion projects in unserved and underserved areas of the commonwealth, including in Lawrence County.
The task force will be responsible for managing at least $100 million in federal aid to coordinate the rollout of broadband across the state.
Citizens individually are encouraged to learn about the role they have in reviewing a new Federal Communications Commission broadband access map launched in November.
The map’s introduction opened the public process to challenge it to ensure states and areas receive funding to expand high-speed internet access for everyone. The map will determine how much of the $42.45 billion is available through Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment Program that Pennsylvania will receive.
The map is available at https:broadbandmap.fcc.gov/home.
The map shows all broadband serviceable locations nationwide, where fixed broadband internet access service is or can be installed. Pennsylvania’s funding allocation for broadband deployment under the federal infrastructure law is dependent upon the map being accurate.
Pennsylvanians should visit the map to search for their home address to determine whether the information listed by the FCC is accurate, and they should challenge inadequacies on the map by Jan. 13. There are two ways to submit challenges — by a single location, or in bulk. The location challenge can be completed by individual consumers using the map itself.
Bulk challengers will be required to use the Broadband Data Collection platform to submit information to the FCC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.