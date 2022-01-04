Lawrence County's president judge noted of the five county elected officials sworn into office Monday, three are reelected and two newcomers are longtime courthouse employees groomed by their predecessors.
"They've worked in their offices with great mentors, and it's comforting to know that there will be a smooth transition," commented Judge Dominick Motto, who introduced all five officials at the swearing-in ceremony in his courtroom. He offered remarks about each of them, whom he has known for many years of working in the courthouse.
The oaths of office were administered by Prothonotary and Clerk of Courts Jodi Klabon-Esoldo.
Those sworn in were: District Judge Jennifer L. Nicholson, who is in her 15th year in her position; Sheriff Perry Quahliero, who was elected to his fifth four-year term of office; Joshua Lamancusa, elected to his fourth four-year term; newly elected Controller David J. Prestopine and newly elected Register of Wills and Recorder of Deeds Tammy Crawford. Crawford succeeds Janet L. Kalajainen, who retired effective Dec. 31, and Prestopine, who has been acting controller, was elected to the permanent position in November after his predecessor, David Gettings, retired in August.
The county's four judges sat on the bench, and a group of seated elected officials who attended sat in the jury box to witness the ceremony. The courtroom was filled with family, friends and coworkers of the newly elected.
"What we have here in Lawrence County is not typical," Motto said of how all of the elected officials work together for the common good. "The cooperation of all of the officials in the county does not exist in other counties."
Prestopine, who has worked for the county in the controller's office for 23 years, took the oath alongside his wife, Natalee. He said of Gettings, "I couldn't have asked for a better boss, mentor and friend."
As Crawford stood to take the oath with her husband Jack and former supervisor Kalajainen at her side, Motto quipped, "This is the first time in more than 40 years that the register and recorder being sworn in is not Janet Kalajainen."
He said that the county's register and recorder's office "is probably the most advanced office in the commonwealth. Although Jan set a high bar, Tammy helped to put that bar there."
Motto prided Quahliero for his work, saying, "Perry has done his job seamlessly." He noted Quahliero's keen sense and concern for safety, and he has passed those traits along to his deputies, who have the ability to sense danger when it occurs in the courtroom.
Quahliero, who attended the ceremony with his wife, Christina, and his uncle, Lou Quahliero, in turn thanked the judges and recognized his deputies by saying, "I happen to think I've got one of the best staffs in the state of Pennsylvania."
Looking into the audience he said, "There are tremendous people here. I feel honored to be with everybody right here."
As Nicholson took the oath of office, her father, Bill Nicholson, helped her put on her judge's robe.
Of Nicholson, Motto said, "I'm proud of the board of district judges we have, and Jen is an integral part of that."
When District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa was first elected, "it was a game changer for the prosecution of criminal cases in Lawrence County," Motto said. "He's developed a culture of cooperation among all lines of law enforcement," including the state office of the attorney general and the federal government.
He credited Lamancusa for also developing "an elite drug task force.
"It seems like the first four years he was in office, I signed more search warrants than I had in the previous 20 years," Motto said. He also touted Lamancusa for his keen interest in rehabilitation programs, including Jail to Jobs, drug court and other treatment programs.
Attending the ceremony to support Lamancusa were his parents, Loretta and Attorney Carmen Lamancusa, who has been an esteemed and practicing lawyer in the county for 55 years; his wife, Heidi, and other members of his family.
The event was organized by Susan Langford, courtroom assistant, and county court administrator Michael Occhibone.
