County officials, residents make resolutions for 2020

The menu for millions around the globe on Tuesday night will be simple.
There will be food, snacks and beverages with possibly the traditional pork and sauerkraut for good luck. Many will gather among friends and loved ones watching fireworks blast into the sky or a ball to drop at the stroke of midnight, welcoming the year 2020 in grand flair.
Once the last streamer falls and the party stops, Jan. 1 means one thing — the start of New Year’s resolutions.
We all know the premise of picking one or two things we can focus on to make ourselves a better person, more productive or healthier in the coming year.
“New Year, new me,” right?
While volunteering at the downtown ice skating rink, Lawrence County’s top law enforcement officials both shared similar goals to start the new decade.
“I want to lose weight and eat healthier,” District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa said, “especially since I’m getting older.”
New Castle police Chief Bobby Salem said he also plans to “try to eat healthier.”
Resolutions aren’t always centered around health and well-being. Some choose to set goals for themselves to grow as a person.
Amber Barletto, a long-term substitute teacher at George Washington Intermediate School, set benchmarks for herself in 2020.
“My New Year’s resolution is to be more cultured,” she said.
Barletto also listed being “greener” and learning sign language among her resolutions for the new year.
Last year, a study by the social network Strava said despite entering the year with high hopes of changed lifestyles and healthy eating, most resolutions fail by Jan. 12. The University of Scranton put out research showing just 8 percent keep their resolutions while 80 percent fail. To make it past mid-January and beyond with a resolution still intact, some tips include declaring a clear resolution, writing it down and even using social media to track progress and keep yourself accountable.
Lawrence County commissioner Dan Vogler said he will make the work-related resolution to “work closely with my new colleagues to see continued progress in the county.
“But personal resolutions just don’t seem to work, especially those dealing with weight loss.”
New Castle Councilman Tim Fulkerson has resolved not to run again for public office. But that might change.
“I’ll finish out my two-year commitment on council, but it may be time to step aside,” he said. “I find that I enjoy my downtown businesses and I want to see them grow.”
At the top of that list is The Henry which is booked solid for New Year’s Eve.
“I enjoy meeting people, working with people and getting involved in the catering business,” he said. “That’s a lot of fun.”
Councilman Tom Smith’s resolution is more job-related.
“I make my commitment to the city for the betterment of New Castle and its residents,” Smith said.
He also resolves to work closely with Chris Frye, the city’s new mayor.
“I can’t wait to see where a young mind will lead us,” he said. “I’m a big supporter of his and everything I’ve heard him say and do is positive.”
However, one county resident is making sure she doesn’t break her resolution.
“I don’t set myself up for failure,” Rosemary Roe said while watching her granddaughters, Lauryn and Sara Roe, skate around the rink on Friday afternoon. “There’s many things I want to do.”
