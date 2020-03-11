The Lawrence County commissioners have introduced changes to a policy that will tighten their rules about hiring family members and relatives.
Commissioner Chairman Morgan Boyd said they are hoping that the anti-nepotism measure, once adopted, will set an example for other courthouse row officers, governing bodies and school districts in Lawrence County to follow suit.
Amendments to the policy were introduced at the commissioners regular meeting March 10 and were unanimously ratified by the commissioners Tuesday at their public meeting.
The policy pertains only to the departments that are under the management of the commissioners office. Those include the tax claim bureau, assessment office, voter registration, veterans affairs, information technology and human resources.
The policy states that the employment of relatives in the same department is forbidden by the county.
Boyd noted that the commissioners do not control the hiring practices of other county row officers.
The reasoning is that, in addition to claims of partiality at work and in hiring practices, personal conflicts from outside the work environment can be carried into day-to-day working relationships as a result of such employment practices, according to the policy.
Relatives of county employees may be hired only if they will not be working directly for or supervising a relative or family member or will not occupy a position in the same line of authority within the organization, according to the policy.
This policy as amended defines a “family member” or “relative” of an employee as a spouse, brother, sister, parent, child, aunt, uncle, cousin, niece, nephew, grandchild, grandparent, fiancé or fiancée, stepchild or stepparent, sibling’s spouse or niece’s or nephew’s spouse. Family members under the policy also include romantic relationships and those with any of the above relationships with an employee that develops out of adoption or marriage, such as in-laws and stepchildren.
The practice of nepotism in awarding contracts or other benefits also is forbidden, the policy states. Nepotism shall mean favoritism or patronage granted by a public official or county employee toward a relative in employment or contractual matters involving the county.
This policy also will apply to any relative who has the authority to review employment and contractual decisions. County employees cannot be transferred into a position that would result in a violation of this policy.
The following is an example of a situation not prohibited by this policy: A child of an employee is hired and is not directly supervised by his or her relative and does not work in the same department.
As an additional hedge against nepotism, relatives of department heads, commissioners or county administrator may not be hired in any department or office within the county, the policy states.
Exemptions from the measure are elected row officers and court administration, who have the sole right to hire, fire and discipline their own employees at their own discretion and interns and bridge crew members.
This policy will only apply to persons hired after the date it is finally adopted.
Boyd said the policy is an update of an anti-nepotism policy that the county has had on the books for many years.
Commissioner Dan Vogler pointed out that the vote amends that existing policy, which is part of the county employee’s handbook.
“We are strengthening the existing policy,” he said. “It’s not something totally new.”
Boyd pointed out that “some institutions in Lawrence County have a reputation of practicing nepotism.
“I think it’s a policy that whether it’s warranted or not, we need to rid ourselves of it,” he said.
He said that the county’s human resources department consulted officials in different counties around the state, and compiled their best practices into one comprehensive policy.
He said he hasn’t had discussions about the policy with other elected county row officers, “but I’d certainly encourage other row officers to adopt similar policies in their offices.”
He said the commissioners would put a question on the job application of whether someone has a familial relationship to anyone. If the applicant truthfully answers no, there will be no issue. If the applicant answers yes, the person won’t be hired. If the applicant answers no and the information is not true, that employee could be terminated for lying on the job application, Boyd said.
“Any personnel decisions we make at the commissioners level will be an open process,” Boyd said, “and the best and most qualified will be hired for the job.”
“In today’s day, it’s a good policy to have,” Boyd said. “Lawrence County has a poor reputation related to nepotism in county government and even into our municipalities and the school districts. This policy is a step in the right direction for fixing that reputation, and it will be enforced.”
The new changes take effect as of Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.