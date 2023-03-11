A legal advertisement published in the March 10 edition of the New Castle News was printed entirely in German.
It was no mistake and intentional, according to county officials.
The ad, run by the Lawrence County commissioners and planning staff, was for the county’s Community Development Block Grant allocation.
The ad is published in English plus a second language.
According to county Planning Director Amy McKinney, the federal government requires all languages spoken as the primary language by more than 1,000 individuals or 5 percent of the population of the jurisdiction be included in the public notices released in that jurisdiction. She noted Lawrence County has a significant population of Amish, who comprise 8.3 percent of the population of Wilmington Township. Members of that sect speak Pennsylvania Dutch and German as their primary language.
The county is mandated to have public notices in both that are released for countywide or Wilmington Township-specific block grants under the program administered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development projects, McKinney said.
Commissioner Dan Vogler pointed out in addition to the Wilmington and Pulaski areas, the county also has populations of German- and Dutch-speaking Amish in the southern and western parts of Lawrence County.
Additionally, the county also has population of direct German origin and German descent.
