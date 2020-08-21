County officials impressed with Biden, convention

By Pete Sirianni
New Castle News
Thursday night officially capped what could be considered the most unusual national convention, with former Vice President Joe Biden officially accepting the Democratic Party's nomination for president.
Biden's acceptance speech focused on moving beyond President Donald Trump's "season of darkness" and uniting America.
"While I will be a Democratic candidate, I will be an American president," Biden said a stage in Wilmington, Delaware. "I will work as hard for those who didn't support me as I will for those who did. That's the job of a president. To represent all of us, not just our base or our party. This is not a partisan moment. This must be an American moment."
The speech by Biden and the socially distanced convention were termed as "outstanding" and "wonderful" by county Democratic leaders.
"I thought his speech was outstanding," Paul Stefano, chairman of the Lawrence County Democrats, said. "I thought it was spot-on to the troubles facing our country. I was very pleased."
Stefano said he thought the convention went very well, considering the circumstances of speakers giving speeches virtually and the lack of audience.
Kathryn Rentz, who works with Lawrence County Action, said she was impressed with the speeches of former President Barack Obama, former first lady Michelle Obama and U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, Biden's running mate. She had the opportunity to see the final night's speeches from a drive-in Biden watch event at Carrie Blast Furnaces, just outside of Pittsburgh.
Lawrence County Commissioner Loretta Spielvogel was invited to the event and asked Rentz to go along. The two were allowed to sit outside in front of Spielvogel's car, but masks and social-distancing rules were strictly enforced, Rentz said.
"Even though we couldn't be with other people, we felt like we could because at moments people would honk their horns or clap," she said.
Both Stefano and Rentz said Biden put to rest any doubts of his mental stability and downplayed the fact he read off a teleprompter.
"I hope Joe proved he's not senile like so many Republicans think he is," Rentz said. "I think he would be a huge healer for our country and is exactly what our country needs."
Stefano added, "He's perfectly intellectually capable of handling this. Everyone speaks off the teleprompter."
The two said they are now focusing on educating voters and getting people out to vote. A headquarters for a statewide organizer is set up at 129 E. North St. at Status Event Planning & Party Room. There, Stefano said, people can request signs and other campaign items. Stefano said because of COVID-19, the party is limited in what it can do in-person, but said there will be more Democratic candidate's signs around this area, a change from Hillary Clinton's ground-game strategy in 2016.
"Signs don't vote, people do," Stefano said, but noted "there was that absence of enthusiasm on the ground (in 2016)."
Rentz said her organization is also calling voters, writing postcards and doing what it can to get out the vote for Democrats.
The Republican National Convention gets underway Monday evening with events taking place in several locations. Trump will speak from the White House lawn for his keynote address Thursday night.
