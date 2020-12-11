County offering emergency funds for businesses

Help is on the way for Lawrence County businesses that will be affected by Gov. Tom Wolf's COVID-19 restrictions, which begin Saturday morning.
The Lawrence County commissioners are offering $360,000 in emergency funding for businesses located inside the county's borders and must close as a result of the governor's orders, announced during a virtual news conference Thursday afternoon. The money is from the county general fund dollars supplemented with the CARES act, commissioner chairman Morgan Boyd said.
Under the restrictions, restaurants, bars, breweries and other places that offer sit-down dining are now restricted to just takeout and curbside service. Gyms and workout facilities and places that fall into an "entertainment" category — like movie theaters and bowling alleys — are also forced to close until the restrictions are set to be lifted Jan. 4.
The funding from the commissioners is intended to allow businesses — in the form of a $3,000 emergency grant — to get them through the next couple weeks. Businesses must have been in operation as of Friday to be eligible.
Since releasing information on the funding, Boyd said 27 businesses had already reached out by just before 6 p.m. Friday. The calls to the commissioner's offices "accelerated" after Wolf's announcement Thursday afternoon, he said.
"I'm holding out hope because what the county is doing here isn't enough, but it's what we have," Boyd said. "If these businesses are going to make it through the new year and the first few months of 2021, they're going to need much more in thew ay of financial assistance, especially if these closures last longer."
To qualify, a business must be a: locally owned dine-in restaurant; a bar; a gym; a movie theater or a bowling alley. Businesses can apply for the grant funding online at co.lawrence.pa.us/covid-19-business-grant. They will also need to provide two recent utility bill payments, vendor invoices or rent payment records from within the last two months, as well as a copy of an occupancy permit, a W-9 form and a statement explaining how Wolf's order "forces your business to close its in-person operations."
Dine-in restaurants and bars also must provide a copy of their health certificate.
The grant application period began Friday afternoon and runs through 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15. Businesses that apply first will be processed first, and grant funding will only be provided as funds are available. Owners of multiple businesses can only submit one application.
"My heart goes out to these guys, especially around Christmas and I wish there was more we could do to help them," Boyd said.
He said there are still a sizable number of businesses in the queue waiting for more of the larger $25,000 grants the county distributed earlier this year.
