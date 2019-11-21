The state Department of Corrections is no longer sending parole violators to be housed in the Lawrence County jail.
That and other factors have contributed to the jail’s population having declined by about 100 inmates, according to the jail warden and members of the county prison board. The board convened for its regular monthly meeting Wednesday, when it reviewed the status of the jail’s population. District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa was absent.
Board members who attended were the three commissioners, President Judge Dominick Motto, Sheriff Perry Quahliero and Controller David Gettings.
According to Commissioner Steve Craig, who serves as prison board chairman, the county for the past several years has been housing non-violent state parole violators who are soon to be released, and the state Department of Corrections has been compensating the county for those inmate’s room and board at a rate of $65 per inmate per day.
Warden Brian Covert said the state suspended that practice earlier this year and is now housing them in state correctional facilities. He said he hopes the state will reconsider its decision so that sending inmates to Lawrence County will resume with its next fiscal year, which begins July 1.
Currently, the jail has six state inmates left in incarceration and there could be none by the end of the year. Craig estimated that as of next year the county will lose out on $1 million in income from housing those inmates. He noted that Lawrence is one of four counties that had been housing the state inmates.
The jail in the past typically housed 275 to 280 inmates to operate at capacity. Many of those were local inmates, housed at the county’s expense, until the state started sending about 70 to 80 inmates, which added income for jail operations.
A jail population report that Covert distributed to the prison board members showed that as of Wednesday, the jail was housing 156 inmates, and 119 beds are available.
Craig also attributed the decline in inmates to new counseling and other programs instituted under two state grants to help prevent inmates from being re-incarcerated.
Craig said that the jail has closed one housing unit at the jail to save money on operations. About six people have retired from the jail and they have not been replaced, he said, “because we don’t need as many people.”
He pointed out that the inmate population in Mercer County is brimming, and the commissioners and jail officials hope to negotiate to house some of Mercer County’s inmates at Lawrence County to generate more income.
The probation violators “were a good fit in our jail,” Craig said. “We hope that the state resumes the program and we look at housing them again in July.”
County officials, meanwhile, are maintaining their outreach to the state agency, with the hope that the state will reconsider.
“We have the capacity, we just don’t have the bodies,” Craig said.
The jail had received two grants earlier this year through the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency, to provide substance abuse treatment programs to the inmates that are proven to help break the cycle of drugs and violence.
One grant for $500,000 was earmarked for the PA-STOP grant program, enabling the county to provide inmates with injections of Vivitrol – a long-acting, non-narcotic, non-addictive medicine that combats opioid addiction and other substance abuse treatment. A $125,000 grant was received to expand treatment services to establish a Sober Treatment Opioid Program designed to support in-house, evidence-based programs to help inmates overcome substance abuse and break the cycle of recidivism and overdose deaths.
The grants were funded under the Criminal Justice Advisory Committee’s 2019 County Jail-Based Vivitrol Program and the CJAC Residential Substance Abuse & Treatment Fund.
Prison board member David Gettings, who is the county controller, said the county is seeking third grant for a program that would piggyback on the other two programs, to provide a continuum of care, working with the inmates the day they are admitted to the jail until they get out so there is less likelihood of their reoffending.
He added that the county salary board also will have to address that program in terms of personnel hiring.
Also at the meeting, the board voted to terminate the employment of a corrections officer who has been off work on extended leave for medical reasons.
