By DEBBIE WACHTER
NEW CASTLE NEWS
Lawrence County government's retirees will not receive a cost of living increase in their pensions this year.
The county retirement board in a 5-0 vote adopted a resolution stating that, at a special meeting Tuesday. Voting were the three commissioners – Morgan Boyd, Loretta Spielvogel and Dan Vogler — Controller David Gettings and Treasurer Richard L. Rapone.
Gettings explained that the cost of living increases are based upon the Consumer Price Index, and Lawrence County has not approved the increases for the past several years. He said this year is not a good time to give the raises because the county pension fund is fully funded "and we don't know if the market will be volatile. We don't feel it's the right time."
He noted in the 13 years he has been the county controller, there was only one year pensioners received the cost-of-living increase.
Commissioner chairman Morgan Boyd said the increase would mean an increased cost to county pension fund "and we don't want to risk the solvency of that fund with a cost of living adjustment."
The board also set the internal interest rate for each county employee's subfund in the retirement fund at 4.25 percent. Gettings explained that within the retirement plan, there is a cash portion and a defined benefit portion. The employees pay 8 percent of their wages into the cash portion, and the money earns the amount of interest that is set. By county code, the retirement board can set the rate anywhere from 4 to 5.5 percent. The 4.2 percent is the same interest rate that it's been for at least a few years, he said. The rate is calculated by how much the county pays into the fund every year, he explained.
The retirement board members learned at their quarterly meeting last month that the pension fund was at an all-time high as of Nov. 13, when the fund totaled $89,946,149, and that for the third quarter of last year, it showed a net investment gain of $4.1 million. The county has 319 pensioners, according to Gettings.
