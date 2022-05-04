County natives flee New Mexico wildfire

The largest active wildfire in the U.S. is raging in northern New Mexico.
And two Lawrence County natives are in its path.
Bob Rudzik, a former New Bedford resident and 1977 Wilmington High School graduate, manages a 7,200-acre ranch in Las Vegas, New Mexico, that once belonged to the late actor Patrick Swazye and his wife, Lisa. Rudzik’s wife, 1979 Laurel High grad Gwen Albers, also works in Las Vegas as senior administrative assistant for academic affairs at New Mexico Highlands University.
The couple live in Montezuma, New Mexico, but are now staying in Santa Fe, having been forced to leave their home and the ranch because of the flames that began as separate fires on April 6 and 19, but soon merged into a single conflagration. As of Tuesday morning, the fire had burned more than 145,000 acres, according to CNN, and visibly damaged or destroyed 270 structures, including 166 homes.
“We packed up four times, evacuated three times,” Albers said Tuesday. “We are now staying in Santa Fe because we’ve just kind of given up on trying to save what’s there.”
The couple received a phone call Monday night that their home is still standing, and that the 21 head of cattle they were instructed to leave at the ranch by the owner were still safe.
“We asked the person who called us to open up some gates so the cattle can move and get away from the fire,” Albers said.
The couple relocated to New Mexico in 2015 to be closer to Albers’ mother, former Slippery Rock University professor Ursel Albers. The 92-year-old now lives with Gwen’s sister Hally outside Denver.
Rudzik had a 35-year career in aviation prior to becoming the ranch manager, while Albers spent the same amount of time as a journalist. She still does freelance work for the Santa Fe New Mexican, and is contributing to the newspaper’s fire coverage.
The pair worked briefly for Lisa Swayze before she sold the ranch in 2020.
Between western Pennsylvania and northern New Mexico, they have made a lot of memories and acquired some special keepsakes. They were able to take a few of the latter when they evacuated, but had to leave most of their belongings behind.
“All of our furniture, most clothing, all of Bob’s tools, a generator, a smoker — we also left behind a car,” Albers said. “We took clothes to get by, a quilt made by Bob’s mother (former Pulaski Township tax collector and current New Bedford resident Shirley Snyder). We also grabbed some jewelry belonging to my mother, and a leather jacket made from hides of deer that Bob killed. His mother made the jacket.”
The couple’s three cats and two dogs also left with them.
Rudzik and his son, David, 27, continued to commute to the ranch to do what they could until Monday.
“They spent a lot of time moving equipment around the ranch in hopes that it would be safe,” Albers said. “They were also directing the forest service, familiarizing them with the ranch and the roads.
“He’s been fighting this fire for 25 days, but we’re done. There’s nothing else we can do.”
Albers said that as of Tuesday, she was still able to report for work in Las Vegas, but didn’t know how long that would continue.
“We’re kind of in the ‘ready’ position — be ready to evacuate — but we’re still able to work.”
So far, no deaths have been attributed to the fire, although it appears there’s still a long way to go. As of Tuesday, the flames were reported to be just 20 percent contained.
Still, Albers and her husband remain hopeful of returning home when all is said and done.
“It almost feels like a war zone here,” she said. “The skies are black every day – black, or brown. It’s a very frightening experience, but I’m always optimistic.
“The fact that our home is still standing is amazing, and I’m really optimistic that we’ll get through this fire.”
