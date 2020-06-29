County native Sean Kanan receives awards for streaming series

Neshannock Township native Sean Kanan claimed a pair of trophies at the 11th Annual Indie Series Awards, which he also hosted.
The son of Dale and Michele Perelman was honored as Best Lead Actor in a Drama and shared the award for Best Writing in a Drama with Michele Kanan and Lauren de Normadie for his work on Studio City.
Overall, Kanan’s streaming series captured four awards during the ceremony that took place virtually June 18 after being postponed in April because of the pandemic. It had received 12 nominations.
The Indie Series Awards celebrate the best in independently produced, scripted entertainment created for the internet. Studio City, which debuted Dec. 20, 2019, on Amazon Prime, follows Sam Stevens (Kanan) and the cast of “Hearts on Fire,” America’s No. 2 daytime drama series. Each episode gives fans a double dose of storyline by weaving the clips from “Hearts on Fire” to illustrate that life often imitates art,
Since leaving Lawrence County, Kanan earned a degree in political science from UCLA and landed the role of Ralph Macchio’s nemesis in “Karate Kid III.” He then had roles on “General Hospital,” “Sunset Beach,” “The Bold and the Beautiful” and “The Young and the Restless.”
Kanan has appeared in numerous films and TV shows, tours with the USO and frequents the comedy club circuit. In 2011, he authored “Modern Gentleman: Cooking and Entertaining with Sean Kanan” and last year co-authored “Success Factor X” with Jill Liberman.
Recently, Kanan completed work on an action film, “A Simple Man,” and a horror movie, “Verotika,” produced by Glenn Danzig, lead singer of the band Danzig.
