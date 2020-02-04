County native's streaming series reaps award nominations

A Neshannock Township native’s Amazon Prime series received a category-high 12 nominations for the 11th annual Indie Series Awards.
Sean Kanan’s “Studio City” premiered Dec. 20, 2019, on the streaming service, and was nominated for best drama series. In addition, Kanan picked up an Indie nod for best dramatic actor.
The winners will be announced April 1 at The Colony Theatre in Burbank, California.
Studio City also landed drama nominations for best actress Sarah Joy Brown; supporting actor Tristan Rogers; supporting actress Patrika Darbo and Carolyn Hennesy; guest actor Scott Turner Schofield; directing, Timothy Woodward Jr.; writing, Michele Kanan and Lauren de Normandie; best ensemble; best cinematography; best editing.
Billed as “a love letter to soap operas,” Studio City follows Sam Stevens (Kanan) and the cast of “Hearts on Fire,” America’s No. 2 daytime drama series. Each episode gives fans a double dose of story-line by weaving the clips from “Hearts on Fire” to illustrate that life often imitates art, especially in soap operas, the longest running shows in the business.
Since leaving Lawrence County, Kanan earned a degree in political science from UCLA and landed the role of Ralph Macchio’s nemesis in “Karate Kid III.” He then had roles on “General Hospital,” “Sunset Beach,” “The Bold and the Beautiful” and “The Young and the Restless.”
Kanan has appeared in numerous films and TV shows, tours with the USO and frequents the comedy club circuit. In 2011, he authored “Modern Gentleman: Cooking and Entertaining with Sean Kanan” and last year co-authored “Success Factor X” with Jill Liberman.
Recently, Kanan completed work on an action film, “A Simple Man,” and a horror movie, “Verotika,” produced by Glenn Danzig, lead singer of the band Danzig.
Kanan is the son of Dale and Michele Perelman.
