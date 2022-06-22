YORK — New Castle native Maria Cade was named first runner-up during the final night of the 2022 Miss Pennsylvania Scholarship Competition.
“I am so honored to be chosen as the first runner-up to Miss Pennsylvania 2022, Alysa Bainbridge,” said Cade, who was competing as Miss Central Pennsylvania. “I am excited to support her during her year of service as she advocates for mental health awareness.”
Cade received a $5,000 cash scholarship for placing as first runner-up.
The Miss Pennsylvania and Miss Pennsylvania’s Outstanding Teen Competitions were held June 15, 16 and 18 at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts in York, by presenting sponsor, the J. William Warehime Foundation. The competitions are preliminaries to Miss America and Miss America’s Outstanding Teen, respectively.
“As a young professional and recent college graduate, one of the main reasons why I took the leap to participate in the Miss America Organization was to earn scholarships,” said Cade, who was Lawrence County’s 2018 Distinguished Young Woman. “The money I earned will go toward my student loan debt, as well as any future scholastic endeavors I may choose to partake in. The Miss America Organization is one of the largest providers of scholarship dollars for women in the country, and I encourage all eligible women in Pennsylvania to take advantage of the opportunity by getting involved.”
Prior to the final night, Cade received the Night One Preliminary Talent Award, given to the candidate tallying the highest total number of points in the talent category. Maria performed a classical vocal rendition of “Nessun Dorma” from the opera Turandot. The $1,000 award was sponsored by Paul Fogarty.
Cade also received the Night Two Shipley Social Impact Pitch Preliminary Award, given to the candidate tallying the highest total number of points in the Social Impact Pitch/On-Stage Question phase of competition. The $1,000 award was sponsored by Shipley Energy. Maria’s Social Impact Initiative is Be V.I.S.I.B.L.E., where she advocates for representation and inclusion for all. Now, more than ever, it is vital that our youth feel represented and heard. By advocating for the amplification of underrepresented voices, Cade hopes to inspire the next generation to be empowered to succeed in any way they choose, no matter who they are or where they come from. Cade is teaching the leaders of tomorrow to embrace their unique qualities through her social impact initiative, Be V.I.S.I.B.L.E.
“What sets the Miss America Organization apart from similar competitions is the service-oriented aspect,” she said. “I knew that I wanted to use my year as Miss Central Pennsylvania to give back to my community which has given so much to me. Who you are or where you come from has no bearing on your capabilities to succeed. Every day I advocate for inclusive empowerment for all and I am proud to have shared a necessary message of representation in the Miss America Organization on the Miss PA stage.”
Cade is the daughter of Don and Luann Cade of New Castle. She is a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a bachelor of arts in Media and Journalism as well as minors in Music and History. She works as a TV news reporter in central Pennsylvania.
“For me, being a candidate in this organization has never been about my own personal success,” she said. “It’s about inspiring others to see something special in themselves and then go out and change the world. Even if I only touched one person with my words, that is more than enough for me.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.