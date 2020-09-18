County names new mental health director

The Lawrence County commissioners have named a director to lead the county’s Mental Health/Developmental Services department.
Scott Baldwin was promoted to the permanent position from his previous title of interim director, with a boost to his wages. His wages as interim were set by the salary board in January at $53,000. On Tuesday, the salary board in a special meeting raised the base salary for the permanent position from $55,000 to $57,000.
Baldwin had been acting as the interim director since the beginning of the year, when the former director, Joseph Venasco, was appointed as the county’s interim chief clerk and administrator. Venasco remains in that position. He assumed that interim post when James Gagliano retired last year.
Baldwin, 49, of Columbiana, Ohio, has worked in the mental health field for many years. He started working for MH/DS 31/2 years ago.
He started his career as a police officer in Florida, and moved back to the area in 1990, when he was hired at the Human Services Center to work in the agency’s crisis intervention department. Baldwin stepped into the position of its director of assessment services 12 years ago.
Venasco previously had been the MH/DS director for more than nine years.
