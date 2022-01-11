Lawrence County has a new director of elections and voter services.
Tim Germani, who has worked in the office since 2010, was named Tuesday by the county Board of Elections to fill the position that has been empty since Ed Allison passed away in September.
The approval also gave Germani a seat on the elections board with the county commissioners, each of whom gave him a vote of confidence prior to approving his appointment.
“Tim has distinguished himself, not only over the course of his career, but especially over the course of the past few months,” Commissioner Chairman Morgan Boyd said. “When Ed Allison became sick, Tim really stepped up into a leadership role and helped navigate the voter services office through the challenges of the 2021 election.
“Even before that, he served with distinction. He ensured that our elections remained secure in Lawrence County.”
Commissioner Dan Vogler praised Germani’s work ethic, and believes he will be the latest in a long line of distinguished elections office directors.
“The county has been blessed in my time, and even before I came here,” he said, naming prior directors Clara Kosciuszko, Marlene Gabriel and Allison. “You’re now taking over from three very competent people that laid the groundwork through the years. I have every confidence in you that you’re going to keep that ball rolling in the right direction.
“Ed really focused on detail, and I hope that that’s something you’ll be able to do as well, because if you’re able to do that, as (former Commissioner) Steve Craig used to say, it keeps the satellite trucks out of our parking lot on Election Night.”
Commissioner Loretta Spielvogel noted that Germani is “not afraid to question, not afraid to ask, not afraid to come to the commissioners and say, ‘Hey, I need this,’ and take it on and do it.”
“That to me says that you are there and that you have the backs of the employees that are in the office,” she said. “Ed certainly gave you all the training and education you need to take this over.”
Germani joined the elections office in 2010, when Allison decided the county would create its own ballots in-house instead of contracting the service out to a Nebraska company, saving the county about $80,000 a year. Germani was hired for the computer work that went along with it.
Germani was promoted to full time in 2011 with the idea that he would program the county’s voting machines and create the ballots.
He acknowledged both the education he received from Allison, as well as the challenge to carry on his legacy.
“I had a good mentor and we have an outline, and we plan on staying with that outline,” Germani said. “It’s working. I do miss Ed a lot.
“All I can say is I’ve got big shoes to fill, but I’ve got my feet in the shoes, so I will do whatever I can to maintain the integrity that’s been all along. “
Vogler noted Germani’s first challenge may be an uncertain primary election date. At a Monday meeting of county commissioners from northwest Pennsylvania, Vogler said, Lisa Schaefer — the executive director of the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania — talked about the possible consequences of ongoing efforts to redistrict the commonwealth on both the state and local levels.
“There’s an abundance of uncertainty right now in that process,” he said. “One of the things she cautioned us about is not ruling out the fact that, potentially, the primary itself could be moved this year if things don’t fall into place.”
Prior to Monday’s Board of Elections meeting, the county Salary Board convened and, among other business, set Germani’s salary at $60,000 with benefits, which Morgan noted “is in line with what other counties are paying for similar positions.”
The board — comprised of the county commissioners and controller David Prestopine — also set a salary of $45,000 with benefits for the deputy director of the elections office, while eliminating the position of technology manager and creating a SURE operator position. SURE is the State Uniform Registry of Electors, essentially Pennsylvania’s voter registration system. The person filling the new position would manage that system locally.
Morgan noted that Germani will continue to handle technology management, as he has been doing, and that he had asked that the board create a second SURE operator position because of the increased demands of the office.
