Lawrence County and all municipalities within its jurisdiction are receiving allocations totaling $353,000 of Marcellus Shale impact fee dollars paid from 2022 proceeds.
Under Act 13 of 2012, impact fees are collected from drilling companies with 60 percent of the funds returned to counties and municipalities affected by drilling.
The rest of the money goes into a Marcellus Shale Legacy Fund, a portion of which is allocated to counties. The remaining funds are used by the state for emergency response planning, training and other activities, water, stormwater, and sewer system construction and repair, infrastructure maintenance and repair and statewide environmental initiatives.
Lawrence County will receive more than $381,000 in funding in the 2022 allocation. Of that, $279,000 is from the 60 percent to counties that have wells, and $102,058 is to the 40 percent for the Marcellus legacy disbursement.
That compares with $324,964 the county received in total shale funds last year.
Lawrence County Commissioner Chairman Dan Vogler said he and his fellow commissioners will have to discuss how the funds will be used. The money spent has to follow guidelines of the law, he said.
The law has a recreational component that allows counties to devote some of those counties to the enhancement or upkeep of recreational sites, Vogler said. In the past, the county has used some of those dollars for the upkeep of county-owned recreational areas including the Stavich Bike Trail, West Park, its boat launches and Quaker Falls.
Checks to counties, cities and municipalities are expected to be distributed in early July.
The funds going to individual municipalities from the 60 percent of the funds for those that have wells within them, according to the Public Utility Commission are:
City of New Castle, $40,274
Townships
•Hickory, $6,178
•Little Beaver, $29,645
•Mahoning, $71,462
•Neshannock, $36,125
•North Beaver, $53,161.
•Perry, $20,469
•Plain Grove, $4,194
•Pulaski, $140,584
•Scott, $5,925
•Shenango, $16,650
•Slippery Rock, $10,386
•Taylor, $2,924
•Union, $10,866
•Washington, $3,389
•Wayne, $6,866
•Wilmington, $7,558
Boroughs
•Bessemer, $2,062
•Ellport, $2,412
•Ellwood City, $12,973
•Enon Valley, $631
•New Beaver Borough, $4,680
•New Wilmington Borough, $3,457
•South New Castle Borough, $1,481
•SNPJ, $161
•Volant, $245
•Wampum, $1,267.
