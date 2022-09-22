Lawrence County and many of its municipalities have received the second round of American Rescue Plan Act funding this month.
In a news release, Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity and Acting Secretary of the Department of Community and Economic Development Neil Weaver announced the second batch of ARPA payments, of more than $490 million, have been sent to municipalities across the Commonwealth, on Sept. 12.
As part of the 2021 bill signed into law, the ARPA gave the states the responsibility to distribute COVID relief payments, through the act's Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Program, to municipalities with fewer than 50,000 residents.
Those with more than 50,000 had to apply directly to the U.S. Treasury to receive the funding directly from the federal government.
Municipalities, in 2021, that applied for relief funding, received a first batch of payments, with the promise of getting a second amount this year.
In addition, the PA Treasury noted about 75 municipalities didn't apply for funds in 2021, allowing for an additional $1.5 million to be allocated to municipalities across the Commonwealth in July.
In addition, Lawrence County itself received $8,304,852, for a two-year total of $16,609,704.
With this funding, the U.S. Treasury said the county and municipalities can invest the funding in these five areas, including replacing lost public sector revenue; helping households, small businesses, impacted industries and nonprofits recover from economic impacts; premium pay for essential workers; supporting public health and investments in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.
The county and municipalities have until Dec. 31, 2024, to allocate the ARPA funding received for specific projects, and have until Dec. 31, 2026, to complete those ARPA-funded projects.
|Municipality
|2021 funding
|Reallocation
|2022 funding
|Total
|City of New Castle
|$1,131,369.51
|$3,577.09
|$1,134,946.60
|$2,269,893.20
|Neshannock Township
|$481,844.72
|$1,523.47
|$966,736.38
|$966,736.38
|Ellwood City Borough
|$381,309.94
|$1,205.60
|$382,515.84
|$765,031.38
|New Beaver Borough
|$74,367.48
|$235.13
|$74,602.61
|$149,205.22
|Wampum Borough
|$34,436.17
|$108.88
|$34,545.05
|$69,090.10
|Wayne Township
|$132,772.90
|$419.79
|$133,192.69
|$266,385.38
|Perry Township
|$96,662.02
|$305.62
|$96,967.64
|$193,935.28
|Slippery Rock Township
|$161,295.26
|$509.97
|$161,805.23
|$323,610.46
|Union Township
|$253,927.51
|$802.85
|$254,730.36
|$509,460.72
|Pulaski Township
|$169,040.78
|$534.46
|$169,575.24
|$339,150.48
|Wilmington Township
|$134,342.93
|$424.76
|$134,767.69
|$269,535.38
|New Wilmington Borough
|$114,979.13
|$363.53
|$115,342.66
|$230,685.32
|Plain Grove Township
|$39,669.63
|$125.42
|$39,795
|$79,590.05
|Scott Township
|$115,188.47
|$364.20
|$115,552.67
|$231,105.34
|North Beaver Township
|$205,936.67
|$651.12
|$206,587.79
|$413,175.58
|Bessemer Borough
|$55,003.67
|$173.91
|$55,177.58
|$110,355.16
|Hickory Township
|$124,765.70
|$394.48
|$125,160.18
|$250,320.36
|Washington Township
|$40,192.98
|$127.08
|$40,320.06
|$80,640.12
|South New Castle Borough
|$34,750.18
|$109.87
|$34,860.05
|$69,720.10
|Volant
|$7,902.53
|$24.99
|$7,927.52
|$15,855.04
|Ellport Borough
|$57,725.07
|$182.51
|$57,907.58
|$115,815.16
|Mahoning Township
|$149,572.30
|$472.91
|$150,045.21
|$300,090.42
|Little Beaver Township
|$69,605.03
|$220.07
|$69,825.10
|$139,650.20
|Shenango Township
|$327,517.73
|$1,177.80
|$373,695.53
|$702,391.06
|Taylor Township
|$50,712.23
|$160.34
|$50,872.57
|$101,745.14
