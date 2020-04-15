Certain Lawrence County employees whose services are essential during the coronavirus pandemic will not reap the paid sick leave benefits of the Families First Corona Virus Response Act.
Those workers include the staff at the jail, the Lawrence County Public Safety/911 center, county administrators and office staff and the directors of mental health/developmental Services and Children and Youth Services, who have kept on working during the county’s disaster declaration.
The county commissioners adopted a resolution at their regular meeting Tuesday to “opt out” those employees from the act’s additional paid sick leave provisions.
The act recognizes that essential services have to continue regardless of a global pandemic. Both the jail and 911 center operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
“While we’re taking every measure possible to make sure those employees are safe and heathy, those services have to continue,” Commissioner Morgan Boyd said.
The commissioners agreed as part of the resolution to include that provision for the court employees as well, pending agreement of Common Pleas President Judge Dominick Motto.
The county courthouse was closed to the public about two weeks ago when a courthouse employee tested positive for coronavirus. The courthouse staff, including the courts, prior to that had been narrowed down, with many employees being furloughed or allowed to work from home. When the total shutdown occurred, the staff was narrowed further, including court staff.
Boyd emphasized in a phone conversation Tuesday that if any county employee or his or her family contracts coronavirus, “we will provide them with paid time off, just to make sure they are healthy and safe and not a risk to other employees.”
He said there have been no other confirmed coronavirus cases inside the government center, “that we know of.”
In a separate resolution, the commissioners formally approved policies that they previously put in place as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Those policies are:
•That all county employees deemed nonessential by their supervisors as of March 19 were not to report to work, as of March 20. All county employees received full pay for March 20. Essential employees who were required to work March 20 received one comp day.
•As of March 23, nonessential employees are allowed to use any combination of sick, personal and vacaiton time until recalled to work, if they desire, or they could opt to apply for unemployment benefits for their days off.
•Additional employees deemed nonessential by their supervisors as of March 26 were not to report to work March 27, when the courthouse was closed. Those employees received full pay for March 27 and essential employees required to work that day received a comp day, with the exception of workers in essential departments — corrections, the coroner’s office, Children and Youth Services, Mental Health/Developmental Services and the Lawrence County Emergency Operations/911 Center.
•Effective March 30, additional nonessential employees are allowed to use any combinations of sick, personal and vacation time until called back to work, or they can opt to apply for unemployment compensation.
•All employees, whether using sick, personal, or vacation time or those who applied for unemployment benefits, will continue to receive their healthcare benefits until recalled to work. The county will pay the employee contribution for health care benefits until that time.
•Perfect attendance bonus requirements are waived effective March 20 until the county no longer is under a declaration of disaster emergency.
•All employees using sick, personal, or vacation time as of April 10 will receive full pay for the Good Friday holiday. All employees who are receiving unemployment benefits as of April 10 will receive a comp day upon their return to work.
•The final day to use carryover vacation days is moved to June 30, 2020.
Also Tuesday, the commissioner introduced an ordinance setting new provisions for their monthly meetings and eradicating some old language and terms that no longer are in use. Boyd noted some of them haven’t been used in more than 15 years.
