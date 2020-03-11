A Slippery Rock Township man is wanted in connection with a crash that caused his car to overturn and sent a woman to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
State police have charged Alexander Ray Miller, 35, of 426 Norman Lane, after he left the accident scene, according to police. They found him nearby and took him to the hospital for a blood alcohol test.
According to a criminal complaint, the accident occurred just before 6 p.m. Saturday on Route 422, just west of Fox Road in Slippery Rock Township.
Police said they arrived to find a brown Toyota Tacoma overturned on the north westbound shoulder and township firefighters were pulling an unconscious woman, identified as Dawn Caminite, from another heavily damaged purple Hyundai Elantra that was in the center turning lane. She was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital with life-threatening injuries, the report said.
A witness told police that the other driver, identified as Miller, ran from the scene and was hiding in a tree line behind a building. The police arrested him under suspicion of DUI and he was taken to the hospital for a blood alcohol test, then released. His blood alcohol registered at 0.203 percent, according to the report.
A state police crash report concluded that Miller was driving between 85 and 87 mph during hard rain conditions when he lost control of his vehicle and went into the oncoming lane, hitting the Caminite vehicle, the report said.
Miller is charged with two counts of DUI and one count each of aggravated assault by vehicle, accidents involving personal injury, accident involving damage to attended vehicle, driving an unregistered vehicle, disregarding traffic lanes, driving at unsafe speed, exceeding 55 mph by 30 mph, careless driving, reckless driving, failure to notify police of accident and failure to notify to police of accident damage to vehicles.
A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
