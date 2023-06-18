A Lawrence County man died after his motorcycle was struck by a vehicle Saturday night in Scott Township.
Travis J. Bintrim, 49, of New Castle, died at UPMC Jameson Hospital after being transported by ambulance from the crash site on Harlansburg Road.
Bintrim was driving with a 14-year-old passenger on his Harley-Davidson when a Nissan Rogue driven by Gail Newtzie, 76, of New Castle, veered into the eastbound lane for unknown reasons, causing Bintrim and his passenger to be ejected, according to a state police crash report.
The motorcycle passenger was flown by medical helicopter to UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh and is in stable condition. He was wearing a helmet, while Bintrim was not, according to the report.
Newtzie and her passenger, Catherine Jennings, 72, were transported by ambulance to UPMC Jameson and treated for minor injuries.
Charges are pending while the investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.