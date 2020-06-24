A Lawrence County man is among 13 people who have been charged with drug trafficking following a months-long wiretap investigation into a wide scale illegal narcotics activities.
The trafficking was ongoing in the City of Pittsburgh and greater Allegheny County region, according to a news release from the office of U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady.
The indictments are related to a larger investigation into the narcotics trafficking activities of the “11 Hunnit” neighborhood street gang operating in the Hill District neighborhood of Pittsburgh and beyond.
A total of 22 defendants have been charged in four separate, but related, indictments stemming from this investigation.
The Lawrence County resident is identified in the indictments is Michael Turner, 47, of Wampum.
“Every citizen in western Pennsylvania deserves to live in a community free from the violence and devastation created by drug trafficking,” Brady said. “For too long, the “11 Hunnit” gang has terrorized the law-abiding residents of the City of Pittsburgh and the Hill District. Through the four indictments of 22 members and associates of ‘11 Hunnit,’ we have effectively dismantled this gang and its grip on our city.”
The Indictment, returned on June 15 and unsealed Wednesday, charges Turner and the 12 others with conspiring to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute five kilograms grams or more of cocaine in the Western District of Pennsylvania, from in and around November 2019, and continuing thereafter until in and around June 2020.
If convicted, Turner could face a maximum total sentence of not less than 10 years to a maximum of life imprisonment, a fine of up to $10,000,000, or both.
An indictment is an accusation.
A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
